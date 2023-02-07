scorecardresearch
Quora opens up its AI chatbot app Poe for public use

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) Social question-and-answer platform Quora has opened up public access to its new AI product “Poe”, which allows users to ask questions, receive instant answers and engage in back-and-forth dialogue with AI chatbots.

Poe (Platform for Open Exploration) was initially available on iOS, but the company said that it will add support for all major platforms in the next few months, along with more bots.

Poe functions similarly to a text messaging app, but for AI models users can communicate with the models separately.

Its chat interface offers a variety of conversation topics and uses cases, such as “writing help”, “cooking,”, “problem-solving”, and “nature”.

The AI on Poe is currently powered by models from OpenAI and Anthropic, the company said.

“We foresee a large number of models available in the near future. Different models will be optimized for different tasks, they will represent different points of view, or they will have access to different knowledge,” said Quora in a blogpost.

“Quora has 400 million monthly unique visitors and we’ll be making it easy for all of them to use Poe and to see the best content created on Poe,” it added.

The Q&A platform also shared that they are in the process of making an Application Programming Interface that will make it easy for any AI developer to plug their model into Poe.

–IANS

5G driving revenue growth in top 20 markets, early adopters benefit the most
SoftBank Group reports massive $5.9 bn net loss amid global tech meltdown
