scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Radio host sues OpenAI for defamation after ChatGPT generated false info

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 11 (IANS) Microsoft-backed OpenAI has been sued by a radio host in the US, which appears to be the first defamation lawsuit responding to false information generated by ChatGPT.

Mark Walters sued the Sam Altman-run company after ChatGPT mentioned that Walters had been accused of defrauding and embezzling funds from a non-profit organisation, reports The Verge.

ChatGPT generated the false information in response to a request from a journalist named Fred Riehl.

ChatGPT responded: “Mark Walters is an individual who resides in Georgia. Walters has served as the Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of SAF since at least 2012. Walters has access to SAF’s bank accounts and financial records and is responsible for maintaining those records and providing financial reports to SAF’s board of directors.”

The AI chatbot further stated that Walters owes SAF a fiduciary duty of loyalty and care.

“Walters has breached these duties and responsibilities by, among other things, embezzlement and misappropriation of SAF’s funds and assets for his own benefit, and manipulating SAF’s financial records and bank statements to conceal his activities,” ChatGPT said which is a false information, according to the lawsuit.

Walters is now seeking unspecified monetary damages from OpenAI, the report said.

Meanwhile, two lawyers told a judge in Manhattan federal court this week that ChatGPT tricked them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing.

Attorneys Steven A. Schwartz and Peter LoDuca are facing possible punishment over a filing in a lawsuit against an airline that included references to past court cases that Schwartz thought were real, but were actually invented by ChatGPT.

Last month, a US federal judge categorically told lawyers that he will not allow any AI-generated content in his court.

Texas federal judge Brantley Starr said that any attorney appearing in his court must attest that “no portion of the filing was drafted by generative artificial intelligence,” or if it was, that it was checked “by a human being,” reports TechCrunch.

In April, ChatGPT, as part of a research study, falsely named an innocent and highly-respected law professor in the US on the list of legal scholars who had sexually harassed students in the past.

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, was left shocked when he realised ChatGPT named him as part of a research project on legal scholars who sexually harassed someone.

–IANS

na/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aamir, Hrithik, Rajkummar attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehndi
Next article
Study explains why women are underrepresented in high-paying jobs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google patches new Chrome zero-day flaw used in exploit

Technology

OpenAI CEO Altman discusses India's tech ecosystem with PM Modi

News

Himanshu Malhotra says 'Mauka Ya Dhokha' pushed him out of comfort zone

Sports

Real Madrid signs Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over 100 million euros

Technology

Meta Verified badge arrives to India, starts from Rs 699

News

Amazon may launch ad-supported tier of Prime Video

Sports

India have their task cut out in WTC final

News

Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka: Report

Sports

T. Natarajan to announce opening of cricket stadium on June 23 in TN's Salem

News

Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes

Sports

French Open: Fernandez-Townsend beat Gauff-Pegula to reach women's doubles final

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

Health & Lifestyle

Power to grant bail on medical grounds in PMLA case discretionary: Delhi HC

News

Vivek Agnihotri on 'Bloody Daddy': 'B'wood is celebrating its own destruction'

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: India finish on top of the medal tally

Sports

If we play good cricket, we can win: Rahul Dravid (Ld)

Sports

China misses bronze after Australia's buzzer beater at FIBA 3×3 World Cup

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US