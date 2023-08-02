scorecardresearch
Rapido shows user 3.5-hr wait for 45-min ride in B'luru

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) A resident from Bengaluru has posted a screenshot from the ride-hailing app Rapido on Twitter (now X), showing a mind-boggling waiting time of 225 minutes for an auto-rickshaw ride of just 45 minutes.

“Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel @peakbengaluru #rapido #Bengaluru #peakbengaluru,” the user tweeted.

The user’s pick-up location was Koramangala — the IT hub of the city.

Looking at this post, a user sarcastically commented: “This is the way #bangalorian.”

Like many other cities, Bengaluru is also known for its chaotic traffic that creates problems on its busy roads.

Commuters have long complained about the never-ending gridlocks and cancellations caused by ride-hailing apps during peak hours.

Surge pricing is common, but traffic is heavy, and even getting a ride can be difficult.

Last month, a man who took a Rapido bike for travel said that his Apple watch thought he was cycling as he was stuck in a Bengaluru jam.

The traffic in the city gets so severe sometimes that vehicles don’t even move an inch.

In May, a video of a bus driver eating his entire lunch while stuck in traffic went viral, garnering millions of views.

Meanwhile, a Rapido driver, who misbehaved with a woman passenger during the ride and even afterwards harassed over the phone, has been arrested.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East division, C.K. Baba, in a tweet said that they have arrested a “real sicko on wheels”.

The woman, Athira Purushothaman had taken to Twitter on July 21 stating that she had gone for the Manipur violence protest at Town Hall and booked a Rapido auto to go home from the venue.

However, after several cancellations, she decided to take a Rapido bike back home.

When they reached an isolated area – with no other vehicles around, the driver began masturbating.

–IANS

shs/pgh

