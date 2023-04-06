Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The bouquet of possibilities for digital experiences will be wider and more diverse with the 5G roll out in India, and we intend to capitalise on the same by offering cutting-edge technology and innovation in our product range, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said on Thursday.

Marya told IANS that all iQOO 5G supporting devices are eligible to use the Airtel 5G plus network and soon we will release the update for the Jio network as well.

“5G has transformed how we consume content and use our devices. We were among the first smartphone companies to introduce the 5G compatible smartphone, iQOO 3 back in 2020 in India,” he informed.

Marya said the company has carved a space for iQOO as a brand with a power packed portfolio of products that offers industry-best performance enabling the smartphones to do all that the consumer wants.

“Our consumers put trust in our offerings and have made us the No 1 brand in customer satisfaction surpassing Apple and OnePlus, consecutively for two years,” he noted.

The company has expanded its portfolio across series — iQOO 11, Neo 7 and now Z7, delivering premium smartphone experience at all price points.

“We are confident that these devices and the ones that we launch later in the year are designed to offer the best performance to the consumers and will help us gain lead in the online segment,” Marya told IANS.

iQOO Z7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, with highest AnTuTu score of more than 485K.

Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with exceptional features such as India’s first 64MP OIS Ultra-Stable Camera in the segment, 44W FlashCharge, Ultra Game Mode, AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint and an exceptional best in the segment screen brightness of 1300 nits.

iQOO Z7 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB+128GB.

“We will continue to focus on bringing meaningful and innovative products and services that meet our evolving consumer requirements,” said Marya.

