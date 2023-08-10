realme 11 5G: Stellar fusion of art and tech in smartphone design

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, brands are constantly pushing the boundaries to create devices that not only boast cutting-edge technology but also captivate users with their aesthetics.

realme, a brand known for its dedication to meeting the dynamic demands of today’s youth, is at the forefront of such innovations. Staying true to its commitment of delivering trendy devices, the brand has once again raised the bar with its latest offering – the realme 11 5G.

With double investment and meticulous craftsmanship dedicated to its design, this product promises to be a game-changer in the market.

The realme 11 5G features a captivating dreamy quicksand texture design. With its S-shaped streamline light and shadow, accompanied by star-point quicksand particles, the smartphone creates a mesmerizing ever-changing quicksand effect that closely resembles a streamer nebula. Under regular lighting conditions, this artistic representation exudes a captivating and shimmering sensation.

The use of a 2D straight frame CNC vacuum plating new process elevates the value and metal feeling of the plastic middle frame. The refined texture closely resembles metal stainless steel PVD, adding to the overall appeal of the device. The innovative large circle design housing the camera enhances the phone’s aesthetics through a novel design language.

Incorporating the GDF process, typically found in flagship camera lenses, sets the realme 11 5G apart from low-end lenses in the market. This process not only enhances the texture and details of the lens but also ensures superior clarity and performance.

realme’s dedication to achieving a premium look and feel is evident in their masterful use of colour and texture. The combination of dreamy quicksand texture with a golden-orange colour creates a high-level fantasy appearance.

The use of ultra-thick coating technology with an eight-layer optical coating gradient brings a stunning three-zone four-colour gradient effect to the surface, providing a unique visual experience that captivates users.

To enrich the texture further, the smartphone features a surface rubbing custom flash sand texture, offering a high-grade matte texture with a silky-smooth feel.

Adding an air of mystery and sophistication, making the device truly stand out in the crowd.

realme’s attention to detail shines through the design of the middle frame, which showcases a high-gloss texture that enhances the sense of value and metal. The upper and lower cut and colour separation design process of the lens further enhances the brand’s distinctive characteristics, making the product truly unique.

The overall texture structure of the device is divided into three layers, each adding depth and dimension to the design. The bottom layer features a flash sand effect, providing a translucent and shiny appearance through a molecular dynamics random collision algorithm. The middle layer incorporates AG (Anti-Glare) technology, reducing the greasy effect of the flash sand and achieving a delicate and layered design.

The top layer employs the golden duty ratio to add flowing light and shadow effects, engraving millions of shining gratings on its surface, creating a stunning visual flow effect that retains the brilliance of quicksand and the elegance of light and shadow.

realme takes meticulous care to ensure uniformity and consistency in the gradient design of realme 11 5G. With a gradual change fixture designed and adjusted for each umbrella in the coating furnace body, each device becomes a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece, reflecting the brand’s commitment to excellence. The realme 115G will be available in two stunning colours Glory Gold and Glory Black.

realme has once again proven its fearlessness in experimenting with design, bringing the realme 11 5G to the market with a bold leap forward in aesthetics. The dreamy quicksand texture, advanced color gradient, and carefully crafted appearance process add a sense of uniqueness to the smartphone.

The realme 11 5G is set to become a smart addition to the lives of the youth, aligning perfectly with their trendy lifestyles and reflecting their individuality through cutting-edge design. With this latest offering, realme continues to cement its position as a brand that pushes boundaries and brings new-age products to tech enthusiasts worldwide.

–IANS

na/