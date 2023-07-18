scorecardresearch
realme announces ‘Early Bird Sale’ for realme C53 on July 19

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Global technology brand realme on Tuesday announced the “Early Bird Sale” for the upcoming realme C53, the first and only smartphone in the segment with a 108MP camera, in the country on July 19.

The sale will be held between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on realme.com and Flipkart. Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 on the 6GB + 64GB variant of the realme C53.

realme C53 offers the largest storage in the segment with up to 12GB Dynamic RAM + 128GB ROM. The smartphone features a 7.99mm ultra-slim shiny champion design with a 90Hz display.

It comes powered by a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W SUPERVOOC charging support and runs on a powerful octa-core chipset.

realme is a technology brand that specialises in providing leap-forward products with a comprehensive superior experience for global users. The brand was officially established on May 4, 2018, by a young and strong team with rich smartphone industry experience.

Currently, realme has over 70 million users in India, committed to creating a smart, connected, and trendy lifestyle for the youth, realme democratises leap-forward technology to provide the best technology products in each price segment.

–IANS

shs/na

