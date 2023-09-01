realme C51: Democratizing fast charging innovation in C Series

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Global technology brand realme said on Friday that it has always been at the forefront of innovation and has upped its game of fast charging by introducing technology such as introducing the ‘World’s Fastest Charging Power of 240W’ in the realme GT 3.

With the advent of smartphones and their multifunctional capabilities, charging has become a daily necessity. This shift in charging behaviour paved the way for faster and more adaptive charging technologies. Consumers now demand not only longer battery life but also quicker charging times to support their dynamic lifestyles.

The realme C Series has a massive user base of over 30 million in India and has achieved an impressive milestone in 2022 by adding 10.7 million customers.

The realme C series embodies the essence of a champion, embodying the highest standards of achievement, as signified by the letter “C”. This reinforces realme’s conviction that every individual holds the capacity to become a champion in their own life.

realme said it is committed to provide its users fast charging technology at an accessible price point and with every new generation, the C Series consistently fulfills this commitment through the smartphones they introduce within this category.

From fast charging, camera technology to design aesthetics, the C series has made its mark and each new range of C Series smartphones stands out to lead the segment with its unparalleled strategic upgrades in four key areas: charging, camera, storage, and design.

realme introduced the 33W fast charging in realme C55, that launched in March 2023. Strengthening its commitment of democratizing fast charging in every segment, the integration of 33W fast charging in the realme C51 is a leap in that direction. realme is set to launch the first 33W fast charge in the price segment with realme C51, said the company.

The realme C51’s 33W fast charging capability is not just a technical achievement; it has significant implications for users seeking high-performance features without making a hole in their pocket.

In comparison to its predecessor, the realme C31, which had 10W charging, realme C51 has remarkably amplified its charging speed by 100 per cent, according to the global smartphone brand.

The realme C51 comes with a massive 5000mAh battery and features such as Charging algorithm and charge protection that ensures fast and safe charging for all.

The C51 challenges the notion that advanced technology comes at a premium, making top-tier charging speeds accessible to a wider audience.

With the unprecedented 33W charging capability within the under 15K price segment, the C51 sets a new standard for affordability and performance.

The demand for fast charging solutions has grown exponentially, driven by users’ desire for minimal downtime and maximum productivity. The realme C51’s introduction of 33W fast charging in the under 15K price segment emerges as a solution to address this need, allowing users to power up their devices conveniently.

As the C series continues to evolve, realme reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to a diverse user base.

The fusion of budget friendliness, performance, and fast charging in the realme C51 sets a new benchmark. It is an exciting combination of combining powerful hardware, intelligent software, and strategic partnerships by realme.

“If you’re always on the go and are seeking a smartphone that offers top-notch performance & supports your dynamic lifestyle without breaking the bank, the realme C51 deserves a prime spot on your list,” said realme.

–IANS

na/