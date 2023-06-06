scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

realme democratizes curved displays, breaks barriers for accessible premium phones

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, aesthetics plays a crucial role in attracting consumers. While there are many factors’ users look for, curved displays in smartphones have gained popularity among users due to their unique style and potential for enhancing the user experience.

realme, the most trusted technology brand in India, has been revolutionizing the smartphone industry with its commitment to technological advancements and reasonable products. realme’s dedication to democratizing curved displays is driven by the belief that cutting-edge technology should be accessible to all.

With a strong focus on innovation, realme has made significant investments in the establishment of the Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology. This institute brings together over 60 tech experts across six major fields, including Charging, Photography, Display, Gaming, Chipset, and Industrial Design.

realme believes that everyone has the right to enjoy a better life in technology. In line with this vision, realme has democratized cutting-edge technology to make it more accessible to more people. realme has been at the forefront of democratizing curved displays, providing users with a premium experience at an accessible price point.

Curved displays offer a sleek and modern look, which appeals to users who appreciate stylish design elements in their smartphones. The gentle curve adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, making the device visually appealing. realme has invested $15 million in research and development to achieve a cutting-edge visual experience with a curved display, aiming to offer a flagship-level viewing experience.

realme took its first step towards democratizing curved displays with the introduction of the realme 10 Pro+ 5G. This smartphone showcased the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to its users. The highlight of the device was its 120Hz Curved Vision Display, a feature usually reserved for flagship devices. realme shattered the notion that curved displays were exclusive to high-end smartphones by offering this feature at an extremely reasonable price. This move received widespread acclaim and set the stage for further innovations.

Building on the success of the realme 10 Pro+ 5G, realme is now pushing the boundaries even further with the introduction of the realme 11 Pro series 5G. This new series aims to continue democratizing curved display technology, enabling more users to enjoy an immersive and visually stunning experience.

The realme 11 Pro series 5G promises to deliver an enhanced curved display with improved brightness, color accuracy, and responsiveness. It is the segment’s only smartphone equipped with a curved display. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and seamless gaming, elevating the overall user experience. By bringing these advancements to a broader audience, realme is redefining the concept of accessible premium smartphones.

realme offers this feature in their mid-range and flagship devices, challenging industry norms and creating a level playing field. Due to budget constraints, users no longer have to compromise on the viewing experience.

Moreover, the realme 11 Pro series 5G doesn’t just focus on the display; it combines a host of other advanced features, including an impressive camera system, powerful chipset, and long-lasting battery life. realme’s holistic approach ensures that users get the best-in-class performance across all aspects, making their smartphones truly exceptional.

As realme continues to invest in research and development, users can look forward to more groundbreaking innovations in the future.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Emmy Rossum talks about playing Tom Holland's mom in 'The Crowded Room' while only being 10-yrs older
Next article
Ileana D'Cruz & her 'baby nugget' enjoy soaking up some sun at beach
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final: Boland to feature in Australia XI, confirms Pat Cummins

News

Sidharth says 'can't wait to meet Katha' as he showers love on wife Kiara

Health & Lifestyle

Australian influenza cases increase as winter approaches

Sports

Ashwin calls Dravid's speech after Bangladesh Test a key moment of the WTC cycle

Technology

Apple announces iOS 17 with new Journal app, better autocorrect

Sports

KSSM Shooting Championship: Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

Sports

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket in traditional attire in temple complex in Kanchipuram

News

Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal to collaborate with K-pop singer Aoora

News

'Lust Stories 2' promises more lust, drama & uber cool Neena Gupta in its teaser

News

Munawar Faruqui drops maiden album ‘Madari’, says it has song for everyone

Technology

Apple iPadOS 17 offers redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets & more

News

Guneet Monga Kapoor says 'Kathal' an effort to speak about absurdity of our reality

Technology

Zoom's new feature to give AI summaries of meetings you've missed

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

News

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Bal Shivaji'

News

Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Ayushmann Khurrana empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US