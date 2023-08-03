realme's journey of empowering localization in India: A leap forward in last 5 years

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) In 2018, realme set forth on an ambitious journey in India, driven by a vision to revolutionise the smartphone industry. Their goal was clear — to redefine the boundaries of innovation, quality, and customer-centricity while empowering localization.

Today, we witness the fruition of their relentless efforts, as realme emerges as a true trailblazer in the Indian market, leaving a lasting impact on the industry landscape. Let’s delve into the remarkable tale of realme’s transformation, where ambition meets reality, and boundaries are shattered.

realme’s path to success is built upon its “Spire Strategy,” a guiding principle that focuses on achieving groundbreaking innovations in performance, design, and user experience. This strategy is complemented by their dedication to the “Simple Better Strategy,” where they prioritize comprehensive innovations and strive to deliver top-notch experiences across their product lines. The four core product lines that realme focused on are as follows:

a) GT Series: Representing the premium flagship series and leading the fast charging trend, the GT series was aimed at delivering a superior and premium smartphone experience to consumers seeking top-notch performance and features.

b) Number Series: Positioned as the flagship series in the mid-range segment, the Number series targeted consumers looking for 5G high-value smartphones with leap forward imaging and master design.

c) C Series: Catering to stylish entry-level users, the C Series offered a perfect balance of design and functionality, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious consumers.

d) narzo Series: The stunning smartphone series for next generation users that delivered a comprehensive experience, blending style and functionality.

realme embarked on its journey in India with remarkable momentum, swiftly becoming one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands. Through localized events and products, the brand fostered a strong bond with Indian consumers, addressing their unique preferences and needs.

Within just three years, realme achieved an astounding feat, selling over 100 million units, solidifying its position as an established market leader in India. This transition showcased the brand’s adaptability and prowess in a highly competitive landscape.

However, the path to success was not without hurdles. In 2022, realme faced daunting challenges from global economic impacts, the Covid-19 pandemic’s aftermath, and inflation. Yet, the brand demonstrated remarkable resilience, opting for the difficult but right decisions when confronted with adversity.

By remaining strategically agile and determined, realme rebounded and continued its journey towards sustained growth and success. This year, realme won numerous achievements across a range of devices that have emerged as bestsellers in their respective categories.

These include the realme C55 which sold over 100,000 units in 5 hours on its first sale day, the 11 Pro Series that broke the highest first sale record in its segment by selling over 200,000 devices across all channels and the best-selling narzo N53 that broke records by selling 100,000 units in just 90 minutes, emerging as the Number 1 best-selling smartphone under the Rs 10,000 segment on Amazon.

Over the last five years, realme has remained steadfast in its focus on strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, in-line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. With a vision to contribute to India’s growth and empower the local workforce, the technology brand has formed strategic partnerships with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to manufacture various products in its diverse portfolio.

A significant achievement for realme has been its commitment to 100% local manufacturing of smartphones in India. Today, all realme smartphones are proudly manufactured within the country, with an impressive 60-70 per cent of the components being sourced locally. This localization effort not only helps it offer high-quality smartphones to Indian consumers but also contributes to India’s self-reliance in the tech sector.

realme has set its sights on achieving 100 per cent local manufacturing for the entire hearables and wearables category. To achieve this ambitious goal, the company is actively making strategic investments in the necessary infrastructure and capabilities. It is also exploring opportunities to start local manufacturing for its laptops and tablets in India, to contribute further to the growth of India’s tech ecosystem and bolster the country’s position as a manufacturing hub.

With all such initiatives, realme continues to empower localisation in India and expand its footprint to explore new avenues. The brand’s dedication to ‘Make in India’ remains unwavering, promising a future filled with more milestones in local manufacturing and strengthening the Indian economy.

realme’s journey of empowering localization in India over the last five years has been nothing short of impressive. From setting ambitious goals to overcoming challenges, the brand’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind its success.

By fostering strong connections with the Indian audience, embracing strategic agility, and localizing its operations, realme has not only become a prominent player in the Indian market but also established itself as a brand synonymous with trust and innovation in the global smartphone industry. As it celebrates its 5th anniversary, realme continues to inspire growth and progress in the Indian market, looking ahead to a future filled with leap-forward innovations and a growing community of dedicated fans.

Anchored by the “Spire Strategy” and the “Simple Better Strategy,” realme continues to strive for leap-forward innovations in performance, design, and user engagement across its product lines. In the fifth year of its operations, with unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive experiences, realme aims to secure its position as the premier choice of youth worldwide and move closer to its ultimate goal of being among the top five smartphone brands globally.

–IANS

na/