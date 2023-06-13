scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Reddit faces brief outage amid protest against new API policy

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 13 (IANS) Amid subreddits’ protest against the company’s new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, social discussion platform Reddit faced a brief outage.

The company has now fixed the issue which caused problems while loading content.

According to Reddit’s status page, the outage started on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user posted, “Reddit down for anybody?? #Reddit”, another said, “#reddit melting down rn.”

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 54 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 33 per cent while using the application, and 14 with server connection.

Last week, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman had hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform’s controversial API changes, confirming that the company is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

Following the new API pricing changes at the social discussion platform, more than 6,000 subreddits have gone dark, including many of the platform’s most-subscribed communities such as r/funny, r/aww, r/gaming, r/music, and r/science, meaning these communities are no longer publicly accessible, even to Reddit users who previously subscribed to them.

Many subreddits taking part in the protest are planning to go private for 48 hours, but some plan to remain private until things change.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Germany secure late draw with Ukraine in international friendly
Next article
Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nathan Lyon ends his long wait, wins 'equivalent of a World Cup' in WTC title

Sports

Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies

Sports

Germany secure late draw with Ukraine in international friendly

Technology

Global town square needs transformation: New Twitter CEO

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out message editing feature on Windows beta

Technology

Outright lie, no one was raided or sent to jail: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Dorsey

Technology

Hackers don't have access to entire CoWIN portal or database: Researchers

Technology

Prolonged use of ear buds can lead to loss of hearing: KGMU doctor

Health & Lifestyle

40% cancer caused by tobacco consumption: Expert

Technology

'We'll shut you down, raid homes': Ex-Twitter CEO Dorsey on pressure from India

Sports

Indonesia Open badminton: Sindhu, Prannoy handed tough draw; Srikanth, Lakshya in fray too

Sports

U-17 Asian Wrestling: India bag seven medals on Day 3 as women win team championships

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC allows minor rape victim undergo termination of pregnancy

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Mongolia hold Lebanon goalless; earn first point

Sports

FIDE World Cup: Young Indians Gukesh, Pragg join Carlsen, Humpy and Ju Wenjun in lineup

Sports

Football: PSV Eindhoven name Peter Bosz new head coach as van Nistelrooy steps down

Sports

Premier Handball League: Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons in an entertaining clash

News

Why 'The White Lotus' is a very hard act to follow for Jennifer Coolidge

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US