scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Reddit fixes elevated search error rates

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 18 (IANS) Social discussion platform Reddit on Tuesday said that it has fixed an issue causing elevated search error rates that lasted for about three hours.

The company acknowledged the issue early Tuesday and tweeted: “Investigating: We are currently investigating elevated search error rates.”

About an hour later it posted: “Monitoring: A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.”

In an update, the platform said: “Resolved: This incident has been resolved.”

Taking to Twitter several users reported the issue.

While one user posted, “is Reddit down?”, another said: “Reddit search is already s***** as is, why has it been down for hours.”

According to online outage monitor website Downdetector, 60 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 31 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with the server connection.

Earlier this month, the social discussion platform had fixed the issue causing inaccurate active user counting.

As per Downdetector, 48 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 45 per cent while using the website, and 6 per cent with the server connection.

Last month, amid subreddits’ protest against the company’s new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, the platform had faced a brief outage.

The company had fixed the issue which caused problems while loading content.

Last week, u/venkman01 from the Reddit product team said that the platform is sunsetting its coins, including Community coins for moderators, and awards, including Medals, Premium Awards and Community Awards systems.

Users will now no longer be able to purchase new coins, but all awards and existing coins will continue to be available until September 12.

u/venkman01 also said that Reddit Premium is “not going away”.

However, after September 12, the company will discontinue the monthly coin drip and Premium Awards.

Other current Premium perks will still exist, including the ad-free experience.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pity that 'smaller' films not getting enough releases in cinemas: Nandita Das
Next article
FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024: USA to replace New Zealand
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Germany's Beck strikes double open water gold at swimming worlds

Technology

Threads to implement Twitter-like rate limits, Musk reacts

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024: USA to replace New Zealand

News

Pity that 'smaller' films not getting enough releases in cinemas: Nandita Das

Sports

Olympian Mirabai Chanu urges PM, HM to restore peace, normalcy in Manipur

Sports

La Liga: Betis sign former Espanyol, Bayern midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds United

Sports

ACC Men's Emerging Cup: Bowlers, openers help India A to 9-wicket win against Nepal

Sports

UTT Season 4: Archana stuns World No.39 as Puneri Paltan resgiter first win

Sports

1st Test: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman's fifties help Pakistan recover against Sri Lanka

Technology

Americans sent millions of sensitive military emails to Mali due to ‘typo’

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Spain's Soto wins historic men's artistic swimming gold

News

Randeep Hooda serves rations to flood-hit people in Haryana

Technology

'How bad is the job market?': Tech startup CEO after getting over 3K resumes in 48 hours

Technology

Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

Sports

Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

News

Rani Mukerji reveals who contributed in shaping her career

Technology

ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US