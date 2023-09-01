scorecardresearch
Redington appoints VS Hariharan as Group CEO

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Limited on Friday announced the appointment of VS Hariharan as the Group CEO.

Hariharan earlier worked at Wipro in India before transitioning to Singapore, where he spent over 18 years at Hewlett-Packard, holding numerous senior positions.

He then went on to be a founder of a company specialising in solar solutions for emerging markets.

“Having witnessed his unwavering commitment, deep industry insights, and exceptional dedication during his time as an Independent Director, I am delighted with his appointment as the Group CEO,” said Professor J Ramachandran, Chairman of the Board and Independent Director, Redington.

Hariharan has a stellar track record of more than 25 years in sales, marketing and general management.

With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 300+ brand associations, and 43,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, telecom, lifestyle and solar products in some of the fastest growing markets like India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle-East, Africa and Turkey.

Redington surpassed Rs 79,519 crore in revenues for FY23, a 27 per cent growth along with registering a 20 per cent growth in operating profit.

