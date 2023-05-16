scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Redington posts 27% revenue growth in FY23 with PAT of Rs 1,393 cr

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd surpassed Rs 79,519 crore in revenues for FY23, a 27 per cent growth along with registering a 20 per cent growth in operating profit, it announced on Tuesday.

At Rs 21,895 crore, overall global revenues for Q4 have been the highest ever for any quarter, growing by 26 per cent YoY and at Rs 590 crore, Redington registered highest ever Q4 operating profit with a 15 per cent growth.

For the full fiscal year, the firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,393 crore, a growth of 9 per cent.

“We made significant investments in improving our digital capabilities, building platforms and creating processes to enable faster time to market and providing choice to customers to engage with us in ways they prefer,” said Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director, Redington Ltd.

“Technology industry globally has been going through a phase of reduced demand and our initiatives ensure we provide more value to serve our customers better thereby gaining share and accelerate our growth momentum,” he added.

Redington’s digital transformation has been a key growth catalyst as the company transitions from its role of distributor and aggregator towards becoming a holistic technology solutions provider. It is addressing the market demand for consumer devices and smartphones, hybrid work and learn environments, SMB and enterprise technology solutions including cloud, infrastructure for servers, storage, networking and security.

It is also responding to the emerging technology requirements fueled by growing adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Edge Computing and Generative AI.

With a focus on digital, the company is investing on upskilling and elevating its partners through dedicated Centre of Excellence (COEs) and providing them with greater accessibility to new age technology products, services and solutions.

Redington has a presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 300 brand associations and 43,000 channel partners.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi HC on Grover, BharatPe dispute
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi HC on Grover, BharatPe dispute

Sports

Archer ruled out for rest of English summer with recurrence of an elbow injury

Health & Lifestyle

Apple unveils new tools for cognitive, speech, vision accessibility in its products

News

Sandhya Mridul says Jodha in 'Taj' is a mark of strength

Technology

7 out of 10 Indians shun startup jobs, line up for big corporates

Technology

Top Tesla team 'arriving' in India to explore entry as Musk focuses on EV biz

News

Rapper MC Stan features on Times Square: Has been a dream to take Indian hip-hop to international stage

Health & Lifestyle

US NIH to test universal flu vaccine based on mRNA tech

News

Benedict Cumberbatch cast for screen adaptation of 'Grief is the Thing With Feathers'

Technology

OnMobile launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Sports

Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event

Sports

IPL 2023: What I enjoyed most was seeing Shubman Gill use his technique, says Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

Meghalaya district imposes curbs to tackle African Swine Fever

Health & Lifestyle

Dry cleaning chemical may raise risk for Parkinson's by 70%: Study

News

Internet isn’t pleased with Priyanka Chopra on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast after being called gay

News

Jamie Foxx, daughter make big announcement weeks after health scare

News

Director of Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager' is a fan of Iron Man

News

'In our family, we age backwards,' says SRK after getting Gauri's age wrong

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US