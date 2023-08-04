scorecardresearch
Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) In a single biggest push towards 5G transformation of India, Xiaomi India’s latest number series launch Redmi 12 Series has zoomed past 300,000 units on the first day of sale.

Featuring two devices — the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12, the Redmi 12 series have received a tremendous response from experts and fans alike since being unveiled first earlier this week.

The Redmi 12 Series delivers a premium smartphone experience, packaging flagship grade crystal glass back design, and exceptional performance at honest pricing that sets a new benchmark in the segment.

The Redmi 12 5G is also India’s first smartphone to house the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, featuring a flagship-level 4nm architecture that efficiently unlocks 5G capabilities for faster connectivity.

With the global debut of the Redmi 12 5G in India, Xiaomi has yet again emerged as the catalyst to drive the country’s next wave of digital revolution by making unparalleled 5G experiences accessible to the masses.

Redmi 12 4G is now available at an effective price inclusive of offers at Rs 8,999 for 4GB+128GB and Rs 10,499 for 6GB+128GB across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners.

Redmi 12 5G went on sale for an effective price inclusive of offers at Rs 10,999 for 4GB+128GB, Rs 12,499 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 14,499 for 8GB+256GB across Mi.com, Amazon.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners.

Users can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with ICICI Credit and Debit cards or Rs 1,000 exchange bonus for existing Xiaomi users on the 4GB variant on the purchase of Redmi 12 4G.

For Redmi 12 5G, the offer is available on the 4GB and 6GB variants. Users can also avail an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of 6GB variant of Redmi 12 4G, variant and the 8 GB variant of Redmi 12 5G.

