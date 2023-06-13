scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Regulator rejects Broadcom's $15.5 mn proposal to correct unfair practices

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, June 13 (IANS) South Korea’s antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to reject US chipmaker Broadcom Inc.’s proposal to voluntarily correct its unfair business practices with 20 billion won ($15.5 million), ruling in favour of Samsung Electronics.

Broadcom made the proposal in January as the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been looking into allegations the US chipmaker violated local laws by pressing Samsung to ink long-term contracts for the supply of smart device parts.

Specifically, Broadcom compelled Samsung Electronics to procure its smartphone parts worth $760 million annually from 2021 to 2023, and required the South Korean tech giant to compensate for any shortfall if the purchasing amount falls below that amount.

Under the correction scheme, Broadcom vowed to offer warranty services for three years for components purchased by Samsung from March 2020 to July 2021. The smartphones installed with such parts include the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy S22.

The US chipmaker added it will have the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association utilize the 20 billion-won fund to foster chip experts and support fabless companies.

“(Broadcom’s proposal) falls short as a suitable measure to restore the fair trade order and safeguard the interests of other industry players,” the FTC said in a statement.

“Expanding warranty and technology support for Samsung Electronics is deemed inadequate in terms of both content and extent as a means of damage reparation,” the regulator added, noting the South Korean victim “clearly” expressed its disagreement with the solution.

In South Korea, companies accused of anti-competitive practices can propose a correction scheme without needing to assess whether those practices violate the country’s competition act. This provision aims to expedite the resolution of cases and address issues promptly, bypassing legal proceedings.

The regulator believes that Broadcom has abused its capability to cut off shipments and technology support to Samsung.

Following the decision made on Tuesday, the FTC will initiate a review on whether Broadcom violated the country’s fair trade rules, and subsequently determine the appropriate level of punishment.

In 2021, the FTC approved Apple Korea’s proposal to fix its anti-competitive business practices and kick off programs worth 100 billion won. The move came after Apple came under fire for forcing the country’s mobile carriers to pay the cost of television advertisements and warranty service for its iPhones.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gulshan Devaiah joins Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew for ‘Ulajh’
Next article
Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonu Sood offers hearing-impaired 'Roadies' contestant a role in 'Fateh' during auditions

Health & Lifestyle

Low birth weight may raise risk of Type-2 diabetes later

Technology

Powerpoint for web gets laser pointer in slideshow, digital ruler & more

Technology

RJio has edge over Airtel in deploying FWA 5G tech to enter homes: Report

News

Darshan Dave's character to offer helping hand to Neha Joshi's Yashoda in 'Doosri Maa'

Technology

Robots may help AI gain human-like cognition: Study

Technology

itel S23, India's 1st smartphone with 16GB RAM at Rs 8,799, to go on sale from June 14, exclusively on Amazon

News

Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop

News

Gulshan Devaiah joins Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew for ‘Ulajh’

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on Windows beta

Sports

Ganguly advises India to play fearless cricket to end ICC title drought

News

Scoop’s Jagruti Pathak redefines Karishma Tanna’s life as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

AMU student develops portable single lead ECG device

Health & Lifestyle

Thailand reports 15 dengue deaths, cases at 3-yr high

Technology

WinZO crosses 40 bn micro transactions in FY23, aims for 55 bn in FY24

Technology

Samsung, SK hynix on lookout for further developments in US chip export policy

Technology

'Women-Friendly Tourism' app to create 10,000 women ventures, 30K tourism jobs in Kerala

Technology

All about Breaking Point, that ran controversial Dorsey interview

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US