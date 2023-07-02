scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Reports of Pixel Fold screen breakage emerge a day after launch

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 2 (IANS) Reports of broken and damaged screens of Google Pixel Fold smartphone emerged just one day after launch.

The Pixel Fold was officially released last week, reports The Verge.

Ars Technica’s Ron Amadeo reported that a small piece of debris likely entered the inner screen’s small “gutter” between the screen protector and bezels and was smashed into the panel by the two sides of the phone shutting.

On Reddit, a Fold owner also reported some small dents in this same area of the screen.

Another Fold owner reported some unpleasant screen protector peeling as well as what appears to be a scratch.

Moreover, on r/GooglePixel, user marcusr_uk reported that a bright pink line appeared across the phone’s inner screen after only a few hours.

“That certainly sounds like the kind of damage that would be covered by the warranty, and Google offers walk-in and mail-in repair options for the Fold,” the report said.

“We recommend anyone having an issue reach out to support to investigate,” said Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi, when asked about the reports of broken screens.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion
Next article
Sonu Sood has a heartfelt conversation with ‘MTV Roadies' contestant, his parents
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Jack Dorsey says running Twitter 'hard'

News

Time to rework economics of filmmaking (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ release date announced

News

Ewan McGregor feted with lifetime achievement award at Karlovy Vary film fest to a resounding applause

Technology

Medtronic's heart device data management system vulnerable to hacking

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra do ‘sewa’ at Golden Temple ahead of their wedding

News

Brian May remembers Freddie Mercury ahead of Queen’s 50th anniversary

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor briefly appeared on Google Play store

News

Sonu Sood has a heartfelt conversation with ‘MTV Roadies' contestant, his parents

News

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion

News

Anthony Mackie forgot his 'Captain America 4' lines courtesy to Harrison Ford

Technology

ESA’s Euclid launches to probe Universe’s mystery of dark matter & energy

News

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori check out ‘adult toys’ during Tokyo vacay

News

'IBD 3': Shivanshu Soni pays tribute to Guinness World Record holder Srushti

Technology

NETGEAR Orbi RBK852 mesh router gives Wi-Fi a new life with wider range

Technology

Over 2 lakh WordPress websites vulnerable to hacking due to plugin bug

Technology

Smart home devices market declines further, slump to last into 2024

Technology

Woman discloses termination over usage of ChatGPT-like tool for writing content

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US