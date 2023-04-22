scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Researchers identify unique biomarker patterns identifying MIS-C and severe Covid in children

By Agency News Desk

Washington, April 22 (IANS) Using powerful sequencing technology, researchers have identified specific biomarker patterns in the blood that are unique to severe Covid-19 infection, as well as others unique to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a severe complication of Covid infection in children.

These findings pave the way for development of potential diagnostic tests in the future, according to a multi-centre study published in Cell Reports Medicine.

The study includes 416 blood samples from 237 patients at Children’s National Hospital, University of California at San Francisco and Emory University/Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“Our overall goal is to develop tests that can accurately predict if a child with Covid is likely to develop severe disease, and also accurately distinguish children with MIS-C from children with other causes of fever,” said co-author Roberta DeBiasi, principal investigator of the study site at Children’s National and chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases there.

“These two groups of children can decompensate quickly and require rapid diagnosis and more aggressive treatments right from the beginning,” DeBiasi added.

In the study, the team used a combination of both whole blood RNA (wbRNA) sequencing, as well as cell-free RNA (cfRNA) and cell-free DNA (cfDNA) sequencing of plasma samples to identify key biosignatures.

wbRNA analyses revealed that although multiple inflammatory pathways were activated in both severe Covid-19 and MIS-C, there were specific patterns that were unique to each disease and distinguished them from mild Covid and other control conditions.

“This finding can be useful in understanding the pathogenesis of the diseases and also in developing a diagnostic test,” said Meghan Delaney, co-author and co-investigator of the study at Children’s National.

In addition, cfRNA and cfDNA analysis from MIS-C patients demonstrated distinct signatures of cell injury and death, including endothelial cells, which are the lining of blood vessels, and a type of neuronal cells called Schwann cells, indicating increased levels of organ injury compared to samples from Covid-19 patients.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star as Gujarat pull off miraculous 7-run win over Lucknow
Next article
IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star with ball as Gujarat pull off miraculous win over Lucknow (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Technology

New injectable cell therapy shows promise to treat osteoarthritis

Sports

Super Cup: Not many would have given us a chance, says coach Miranda after Odisha FC reach semis

Health & Lifestyle

Assam govt to award Rs 25,000 cash prize to performers for Guinness World Records

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: PMO reviews situation, calls for readiness of hospitals

Technology

Jio Institute partners with US-based Principals' Training Center

Sports

IPL 2023: Avesh, Stoinis star with ball as Lucknow edge Rajasthan by ten runs(ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid

Technology

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Rob Hall sizzles with 600 break to charge into final

Health & Lifestyle

Indian study shows Covid XBB.1.16 raising conjunctivitis risk in infants

News

Tina Datta talks about 'refreshing' content on the small screen

Health & Lifestyle

4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree', Shane Watson came in defence of struggling Shaw

Technology

Apple TV launches 'multiview' feature in beta for sports streams

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Ostapenko overpowers Raducanu in opener, to face Ons Jabeur next

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US