scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Researchers spot 500 genes that directly influence what we eat

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) In one of the first large-scale studies of genes related to diet, researchers have uncovered almost 500 genes that appear to directly influence the foods we eat.

New insights into the genetic basis for food preferences could help improve personalised nutrition to improve health or prevent disease.

“Some genes we identified are related to sensory pathways — including those for taste, smell, and texture — and may also increase the reward response in the brain,” said research team leader Joanne Cole, assistant professor at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine.

Because some of these genes may have clear paths toward influencing whether someone likes a food or not, they could potentially be used to create sensory genetic profiles for fine-tuning a person’s dietary recommendations based on foods they like to eat, Cole explained.

One challenge in identifying diet-related genes is that what people eat correlates with many other factors, including health factors such as high cholesterol or body weight and even socioeconomic status.

In the new work, the researchers applied computational methods to tease out direct effects of genetic variants impacting diet and separate those from indirect effects such as ones where a gene impacts diabetes and having diabetes requires a person to eat less sugar.

The analysis revealed around 300 genes directly associated with eating specific foods and almost 200 genes linked to dietary patterns which group various foods together – for example, overall fish intake or fruit consumption.

For the study, the researchers used the UK Biobank, which contains data from 500,000 people, to perform a phenome-wide association study (PheWAS) that identified genes more strongly associated with diet than with any health or lifestyle factor.

“The study showed that dietary patterns tend to have more indirect genetic effects, meaning they were correlated with a lot of other factors,” said Cole.

Cole is studying the newly identified diet-related genes to better understand their function while also working to identify even more genes that directly influence food preferences.

It might also be possible to use these new insights to tailor foods to a person’s genetic predisposition.

Cole on Saturday presented the findings at ‘NUTRITION 2023’, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Boston, the US.

–IANS

na/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
As global race for moon heats up, India eyes lunar natural resources
Next article
Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad

Technology

As global race for moon heats up, India eyes lunar natural resources

Technology

5th generation Samsung foldable smartphones set to raise the bar: Experts

Technology

China leads lunar race, but Chandrayaan-3 can be a gamechanger

Technology

ISRO has a busy 2023 as it sets its sights on the sun

Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Debutant Mukesh Kumar earns praise from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

News

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park' to get funding

News

Drake says he likes women who are into Cosplay

Technology

Dorsey's 1st tweet NFT now has a paltry price of less that $2K

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Brampton Wolves register victories on Day 3

Technology

Google adding 'Alt text' in Image options sidebar of Docs, Sheets

Technology

Apple Vision Pro firmware suggests 3 battery models

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army register 8-wicket win against Bulawayo Braves

Sports

2nd Test: West Indies frustrate India, reach 229/5 at stumps on rain-hit Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Why managing Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes is more complicated

Technology

Twitter aspires to be best source of truth on Internet: Musk

Health & Lifestyle

Diabetic children can take insulin to school in UP

Health & Lifestyle

Global Polio Eradication Initiative team reviews vaccination strategies in Pakistan

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US