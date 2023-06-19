scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Researchers stole Samsung Galaxy S8's crypto key via iPhone 13 Pro Max

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Security researchers have used the video camera of an iPhone 13 Pro Max to steal a cryptographic key from a Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Researchers from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have detailed video-based cryptanalysis as a “new method used to recover secret keys from a device by analysing video footage of a device’s power LED.”

“We show that cryptographic computations performed by the CPU change the power consumption of the device which affects the brightness of the device’s power LED,” they said in a paper titled ‘Video-Based Cryptanalysis: Extracting Cryptographic Keys from Video Footage of a Device’s Power LED’.

Based on the observation, they found that attackers can exploit commercial video cameras (an iPhone 13’s camera or Internet-connected security camera) to recover secret keys from devices.

This is done by obtaining video footage of a device’s power LED (in which the frame is filled with the power LED) and exploiting the video camera’s rolling shutter to increase the sampling rate by three orders of magnitude from the FPS rate (60 measurements per second) to the rolling shutter speed (60,000 measurements per second in the iPhone 13 Pro Max).

The frames of the video footage of the device’s power LED are analysed in the RGB space, and the associated RGB values are used to recover the secret key by inducing the power consumption of the device from the RGB values.

The researchers, Ben Nassi, Etay Iluz, Or Cohen, Ofek Vayner, Dudi Nassi, Boris Zadov and Yuval Elovici, demonstrated the application of video-based cryptanalysis by performing two side-channel cryptanalytic timing attacks and recover.

One was a 256-bit ECDSA key from a smart card by analysing video footage of the power LED of a smart card reader via a hijacked Internet-connected security camera located 16 metres away from the smart card reader.

The second trick was a 378-bit SIKE key from a Samsung Galaxy S8 by analysing video footage of the power LED of Logitech Z120 USB speakers that were connected to the same USB hub (that was used to charge the Galaxy S8) via an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The researchers were able to demonstrate how secret keys could be harvested from non-compromised devices using video recorded by consumer-grade video cameras.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'And Just Like That' star Sarita Choudhury daunted by sex scenes in new season
Next article
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler cut himself to get out of depression
This May Also Interest You
News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew start shooting for 'Ulajh' in London

News

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler cut himself to get out of depression

News

'And Just Like That' star Sarita Choudhury daunted by sex scenes in new season

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may come in 3 online-exclusive colours

Technology

Data analytics platform Sumo Logic lays off 79 employees

News

Gal Gadot feels 'empowered' to start 'developing stories' after 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation

News

'Oppenheimer' biographer still 'emotionally recovering' from Nolan's film: 'A stunning artistic achievement'

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger sees working out as 'survival' mechanism due to old age

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'An Impossible Love Story' locked for Dec 7

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out new community entry point on iOS

Sports

Ghana held by Madagascar in AFCON qualifiers

Technology

Microsoft says early June outages were DDoS attacks

Health & Lifestyle

Online Book Fair by Rajkamal Prakashan underway

News

Ayodhya saints call for ban on 'Adipurush'

Sports

Ashes 2023: With Australia restricted to 386, England lose two wickets on rain-hit third day

Sports

Ashwini-Tanisha win women's doubles title at Nantes International Challenge; Tanisha-Pratheek lose in final

News

Prem Chopra, Shotgun, Aamir, Salman, Jackie: B-Town's night out at Karan-Drisha reception

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: West Indies beat USA by 39 runs despite Gajanan Singh's unbeaten century

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US