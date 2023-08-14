scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Researchers turn ChatGPT into Chemistry Assistant

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 14 (IANS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven ChatGPT can help democratise data extraction, and thus empower scientists for innovation.

The team from University of California showed that ChatGPT Chemistry Assistant can help cut down significant time and labour required to develop new materials through efficient analysis of scientific literature.

In the study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the team prompted ChatGPT to perform one particularly time-consuming task: searching scientific literature. With that data, they built a second tool, a model to predict experimental results.

Reports from previous studies offer a vast trove of information that chemists need, but finding and parsing the most relevant details can be laborious.

For example, those interested in designing highly porous, crystalline metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) — which have potential applications in areas such as clean energy — must sort through hundreds of scientific papers describing a variety of experimental conditions.

Researchers have previously attempted to coax AI to take over this task; however, the language processing models they used required significant technical expertise, and applying them to new topics meant changing the programme.

Omar Yaghi and team wanted to see if ChatGPT could offer a more accessible, flexible way to extract information.

To analyse text from scientific papers, the team gave ChatGPT prompts, or instructions, guiding it through three processes intended to identify and summarise the experimental information the manuscripts contained.

The researchers carefully constructed these prompts to minimise the model’s tendency to make up responses, a phenomenon known as hallucination, and to ensure the best responses possible.

When tested on 228 papers describing MOF syntheses, this system extracted more than 26,000 factors relevant for making roughly 800 of these compounds.

With these data, the team trained a separate AI model, dubbed as the “ChatGPT Chemistry Assistant,” to predict the crystalline state of MOFs based on these conditions.

To make the data more user friendly, they built a chatbot to answer questions about it. The team notes that, unlike previous AI-based efforts, this one does not require expertise in coding.

Scientists could shift its focus simply by adjusting the narrative language in the prompts. The new system can also be useful in other fields of chemistry, according to the researchers.

–IANS

rvt/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AFC to start Women's Champions League, approves biggest prize purse for Asian Club football competitions
Next article
'Pushpa Impossible' actress Karuna Pandey shares her love for sarees
This May Also Interest You
News

'Pushpa Impossible' actress Karuna Pandey shares her love for sarees

Sports

AFC to start Women's Champions League, approves biggest prize purse for Asian Club football competitions

News

'Radha Mohan' actress Neeharika Roy dons 'Bharat Mata' look for I-Day episode

News

Dibyendu Bhattacharya starts shooting for third season of 'Undekhi'

News

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer ‘The Great Indian Family’ to release on this date

News

Salman Khan, Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol, Paloma’s title track from ‘Dono’

Sports

I asked Zak for a pair of size 11 shoes so I could play my debut ODI match: Ishant Sharma

News

‘Goldfish’ announces the release of its melodious album

Health & Lifestyle

New immunotherapy drugs show promise for cancer treatment

News

‘The Marvels’ is director Nia DaCosta’s entertaining fix for ‘superhero fatigue’

Sports

Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Senanayake banned from leaving country over match fixing charges

Health & Lifestyle

Digital concussion headset shows when athletes can safely return to play

Technology

Jio announces rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum

News

Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster

Sports

Baku World Championship: Indian shooters start campaign with sights on Olympic quotas

Technology

Cybercriminals using 'EvilProxy' phishing kit to target exec: Report

Technology

Hyundai partners Chinese EV firm for charging services in China

Lyrics

Jawan – Chaleya Song Lyrics starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US