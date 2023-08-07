scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Researchers use VR technology to measure brain activity, stress

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 7 (IANS) US researchers have modified a commercial virtual reality headset, giving it the ability to measure brain activity in order to examine how we react to hints, stressors and other outside forces.

The team at The University of Texas at Austin created a noninvasive electroencephalogram (EEG) sensor that they installed in a Meta VR headset that can be worn comfortably for long periods. The EEG measures the brain’s electrical activity during the immersive VR interactions.

The device, detailed in the journal Soft Science, could be used in many ways, from helping people with anxiety, to measuring the attention or mental stress of aviators using a flight simulator, to giving a human the chance to see through the eyes of a robot.

“Virtual reality is so much more immersive than just doing something on a big screen,” said lead researcher Nanshu Lu, Professor at the varsity’s Cockrell School of Engineering.

“It gives the user a more realistic experience, and our technology enables us to get better measurements of how the brain is reacting to that environment,” Lu added.

The pairing of VR and EEG sensors has made its way into the commercial sphere already. However, the devices that exist today are costly, and the researchers said their electrodes are more comfortable for the user, extending the potential wearing time and opening up additional applications.

The best EEG devices today consist of a cap covered in electrodes, but that does not work well with the VR headset. And individual electrodes struggle to get a strong reading because our hair blocks them from connecting with the scalp.

The most popular electrodes are rigid and comb-shaped, inserting through the hairs to connect with the skin, an uncomfortable experience for the user.

“All of these mainstream options have significant flaws that we tried to overcome with our system,” said Hongbian Li, a research associate in Lu’s lab.

For this project, the researchers created a spongy electrode made of soft, conductive materials that overcome those issues.

The modified headset features electrodes across the top strap and forehead pad, a flexible circuit with conductive traces, and an EEG recording device attached to the back of the headset.

To validate the viability of the VR EEG headset, the researchers designed a driving simulation game. In the game, users must react to turn commands by pressing a button. The EEG measures the users’ brain activity, providing insight into their attentiveness during the driving simulation.

–IANS

rvt/prw

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event
Next article
'Rakshak: India's Braves' teaser gives a glimpse of the heroic Lt Triveni Singh
This May Also Interest You
News

'Taali' trailer: Sushmita's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, heroic battle for transgender rights

News

Gal Gadot to push boundaries and captivate audience with ‘Heart of Stone’

Technology

Google offers $99 a night hotel stay for employees at HQ in hybrid work era

News

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

News

Neeru Bajwa starrer ‘Buhe Bariyan’ release announced

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India

Sports

Perry, Gardner, Sciver-Brunt nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

News

‘I now have a broader vision’, says Avinash Sachdev after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ eviction

News

Mae Stephens releases ‘Mr Right’ with Meghan Trainor out now

Technology

YouTube testing improvements to channel page layout

Sports

Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

News

'Rakshak: India's Braves' teaser gives a glimpse of the heroic Lt Triveni Singh

News

Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event

Technology

Singapore-based LegacyTech platform Mitt Arv enters India market

News

Sonu Sood turns 'babysitter' as he gives piggyback ride to baby in Kaza

Feature

Jaidev: Composer who got a new lease of life for his composition through ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ – अभी न जाओ छोड़कर

Sports

Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Missing lactation rooms at workplace key challenge for new moms: Experts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US