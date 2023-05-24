scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit sold for $36 mn, shuts biz

Virgin Orbit, the bankrupt rocket company founded by British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has shut down operations after selling its business

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 24 (IANS) Virgin Orbit, the bankrupt rocket company founded by British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has shut down operations after selling its business to three aerospace companies for about $36 million in a bankruptcy auction.

Rocket Lab bid $16.1 million for the company’s headquarters in Long Beach, California. Stratolaunch was awarded its $17 million “stalking horse” bid for Virgin Orbit’s 747 jet.

Launcher, a subsidiary of Vast Space, bought the company’s facility in Mojave, California for $2.7 million, reports CNBC.

“As Virgin Orbit embarks on this path, the management and employees would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders,” the company said in a statement.

In April, Virgin Orbit laid off nearly 85 per cent of its workforce — about 675 employees — after it failed to secure key funding.

Rocket Lab said the Virgin Orbit assets will improve its production, manufacturing, and test capabilities, especially in developing its larger Neutron rocket.

Virgin Orbit’s six rockets in various stages of manufacturing assembly, and its intellectual property, are yet to be sold.

Founded by Sir Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit.

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc to operate from locations all over the world.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying at beach destination
Next article
Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest
This May Also Interest You
News

'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies in road accident, co-stars mourn demise

News

'Anupamaa' actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

News

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying at beach destination

Health & Lifestyle

TN govt on alert over rise in Covid-19 cases

Technology

Netflix password sharing crackdown begins, extra member to cost $8 a month

Technology

Microsoft brings Bing to ChatGPT as default search engine

Sports

Olympics Kenya: German-born fencer Ndolo is part of Paris 2024 plans

Sports

Beijing Guoan crushes Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Chinese Super League

Sports

Bilbao veteran De Marcos signs on for another season

Technology

Alibaba to make significant job cuts amid IPO plans

Sports

Real Sociedad close in on Top 4 finish, Barca lose in Valladolid

Sports

A coach builds China-Cuba bond with boxing

Sports

Piyush Chawla's wicket-taking software is amazing, best batters in IPL 2023 struggled against him: Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Apple's iMessage service up after partial outage

Sports

JioCinema breaks all records; concurrent viewership touches 2.5 cr during CSK-GT match

Technology

Florida Governor to kick off 2024 bid on Twitter with Elon Musk

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa on high alert over imported cholera infections

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US