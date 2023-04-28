scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Ride-hailing platform Lyft lays off 1,072 employees

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 28 (IANS) Ride-hailing platform Lyft has announced it will slash 26 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 1,072 people, as part of a restructuring plan.

The company has also paused hiring plans and will eliminate 250 open job positions.

“Lyft announced a restructuring plan as part of its efforts to reduce operating costs. The plan involves the termination of approximately 1,072 employees, representing 26 per cent of the company’s employees,” it said in a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing late on Thursday.

The company estimated that the move will incur a cost of approximately $41 million to $47 million related to severance and employee benefits in the second quarter of 2023, all of which will be future cash expenditures.

“In the same quarter, the company also expects to incur an additional cost related to stock-based compensation and the corresponding payroll tax expense related to employees who were impacted by this restructuring,” said Lyft.

Last week, Lyft announced to significantly reduce the size of the team “as part of a restructuring to focus on better meeting the needs of riders and drivers”.

“I own this decision, and understand that it comes at an enormous cost. We’re not just talking about team members; we’re talking about relationships with people who’ve worked (and played) together, sometimes for years,” said Lyft CEO David Risher.

Those impacted will get at least 10 weeks of pay, with additional weeks for team members with more than four years with Lyft.

“We need to be a faster, flatter company where everyone is closer to our riders and drivers so we can deliver on this purpose. And we need to bring our costs down to deliver affordable rides, compelling earnings for drivers, and profitable growth,” said the CEO.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Social audio platform Clubhouse lays off over 50% staff
Next article
Premier League: Newcastle strengthen grip on top-four as Spurs recover their pride
This May Also Interest You
News

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and other big celebs who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches, says Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi, Zampa, Ashwin star in Rajasthan Royals' 32-run win over CSK (Ld)

News

Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors

Sports

Archery World Cup: Indian men's recurve team bags silver; India ends campaign with 4 medals

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Jadeja power CSK to clinical 7-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

Technology

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

Technology

Vattikuti Foundation announces global robotic surgery innovation competition

Technology

Cloud storage giant Dropbox sacks 500 employees amid slowing growth

Sports

Wrestling mess: 14 meetings held, but complainants did not appear before panel, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Technology

Swiggy partners apna to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year

Sports

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti in top grade of BCCI central contracts; Shikha, Poonam miss out

Sports

Cricket Scotland names Pete Fitzboydon as its new interim chief executive

News

Fox News cancels Tucker Carlson; CNN cuts ties with Don Lemon after 17 years

News

The 'dost' of Malayalee audience, Mammukoya passes away

Feature

OTT to help rescue the huge cinema business

News

Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US