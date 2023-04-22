scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

By Agency News Desk

<br>Dr Bhandari, a Padma Shri awardee and also director, robotic research and education, Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit (Michigan), told IANS that although the initial investment in robotic surgical equipment can be expensive, robotic surgery may ultimately result in lower overall healthcare costs due to shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and potentially fewer complications.

"It is important to note that the cost-effectiveness of robotic surgery depends on several factors, including the type of procedure, the patient’s medical history, and the availability of skilled robotic surgeons," he noted.

<br>Dr Bhandari stressed that while robotic surgery has the potential to improve healthcare in India by increasing access to medical care and potentially reducing costs, it is important to ensure that the technology is used appropriately and that patients receive high-quality care from fully trained surgeons.

"One of the missions of the Vattikuti Foundation is to train high-quality robotic surgeons through its fellowship programmes,a he told IANS.

In robotic surgery, the surgeon uses a computer-controlled robotic system to control surgical instruments, which are inserted into the patient’s body through small incisions.

Robotic surgery has several potential advantages over traditional surgery, including reduced trauma to the patient, increased precision, shorter hospital stays and reduced risk of infection.

However, it is important to note that there are potential risks associated with any surgical procedure, including robotic surgery.

These risks can include complications related to anesthesia, bleeding, infection, and other surgical complications.

Additionally, there may be a risk of equipment failure or malfunction during the procedure.

Robotic surgery was pioneered at the Vattikuti Urology Institute at the Henry Ford Hospital Detroit where Dr Mani Menon started the very successful Robotic Radical Prostatectomy programme in the world in 2001, and subsequently other urological procedures such as kidney, urinary bladder and adrenal surgery.

<br>Vattikuti Urology Institute was the first institute established by the Vattikuti Foundation with a generous grant by Raj and Padma Vattikuti of $20 million.

"Current da Vinci robot is a master slave system and the robot is totally under the control of the surgeon and does not do anything on its own," informed Dr Bhandari, a medical graduate from Rajasthan University who completed his urology residency at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Robotic surgery has now been found useful in several specialties such as urology, abdominal surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, head and neck surgery.

In brief, all the procedures done through conventional laparoscopic surgery could be performed with the assistance of robots.

The cost of robotics surgery is generally higher than that of traditional surgery methods due to the high cost of robotic surgical equipment and the specialised training required for surgeons and surgical teams.

As a result, currently robotics surgery may not be accessible to the average person in India except for those who could get access to government institutions.

"However, it is important to note that the cost of robotics surgery can vary depending on several factors, such as the type of procedure, the surgeon’s experience, and the location of the hospital or surgical centre," Dr Bhandari told IANS.

Responding to a question on is there any stigma around robotic surgery, he said if there is anything like this, "it could be lack of information or disinformation campaigns".

Overall, the adoption of robotics surgery in India faces several challenges, including high costs, limited access, training and expertise, integration with existing systems, regulatory issues, and patient awareness and acceptance.

"Addressing these challenges will require a concerted effort from healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to ensure that patients have access to high-quality surgical care," Dr Bhandari noted.

According to Dr Rooma Sinha, Clinical Lead for Gynecological Robotic Surgery, Apollo Group of Hospitals, she is in full control of the surgical field by zooming in and zooming out the camera, 3D vision from inside the patient’s abdomen and pelvis that can be magnified several fold.

"I also have an extra pair of hands in the form of a third instrument. In fact, all instruments come with a tremor filtration feature and offer wrist-like manoeuvrability," she added.

"A surgeon’s expertise, enhanced by a robot delivers better outcomes", adds Dr Sinha who has been practicing robotic surgery for over a decade.

(Meenakshi Iyer can be reached at meenakshi.i@ians.in)

–IANS<br>mi/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'Rockstar' Hardik Pandya gave me the biggest headaches as England coach: Paul Collingwood
Next article
K'taka logs 537 fresh Covid-19 cases
This May Also Interest You
News

Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

News

Multi-generational rom-com series ‘With Love’ premiere announcement

Technology

US begins planning for 6G rollout

Feature

‘Jigar’: The last standard-bearer of classical ghazal

Health & Lifestyle

XBB.1.16 is now a Covid 'variant of interest': WHO

Technology

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

News

Late Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28

News

Ileana D’cruz announces her pregnancy; Fans ask who is the father?

Technology

Twitter adds more 'govt-funded' labels to global media, faces outcry

Sports

Coney suggests Conway to be at three in New Zealand's ODI line-up to cover Williamson's absence

News

Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to ‘weird’ video of husband Anas Saiyad pulling her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party

Technology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

Sports

Palmeiras make winning start to Brazilian Serie A title defense

Sports

IPL 2023: KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh as LSG maintain slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals

News

Rohit Suchanti buys new house, turns interior designer for it

Sports

Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City

Health & Lifestyle

'Adopt a giver's mindset', advises biz coach Manoj Gursahani in new book

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare flaunting his crazy dance moves with Shantanu Maheshwari

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US