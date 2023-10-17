scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Rocket startup Agnikul raises Rs 200 Cr capital

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) Rocket startup Agnikul Cosmos on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 200 crore ($26.7 million) to scale its existing technology towards commercialisation as well as invest in key facilities such as mobile launchpads and other test rigs necessary for addressing launch-on-demand customer needs.

According to Agnikul Cosmos, the latest round saw participation from venture capital investors such as Celesta Capital, Rocketship.vc, Artha Venture Fund and Artha Select Fund, Mayfield India, along with participation from existing investors pi Ventures, Speciale Invest, Mayfield India and others.

With this, the total amount of capital raised by the company is about $40 million.

In August 2023, Agnikul commenced the integration process of its launch vehicle, Agnibaan SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator), with its private launchpad located at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota.

This significant step brings Agnikul closer to realising its first controlled vertical ascent test, which would validate all technological building blocks necessary for complex orbital missions, the company said.

Reflecting on the fund raise, Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO of Agnikul, said, “With this capital, we will continue to drive our technology forward, building facilities and testing systems that we need to deliver a reliable product for our customers.”

–IANS

vj/dpb

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Modern pentathlon enters new era after being included into LA28: UIPM
Next article
Ronaldo bags brace as Portugal thumps Bosnia and Herzegovina in Euro 2024 qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US