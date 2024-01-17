Rolls-Royce to showcase ‘Power of Trent’ at Wings India 2024

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Rolls-Royce is all set to participate in the Wings India 2024 show to be held in Hyderabad starting from January 18. In focus of the event will be the Trent family of engines for widebody aircraft, including the Trent XWB – the world’s most efficient large aero engine in service.

This future-ready range of turbofan engines offers superior performance, and enables cleaner, quieter operations. All Trent engines have been tested and proven compatible with 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), in line with the company’s commitment to enable the transition to cleaner power.

With its unique range capability, the Trent XWB currently flies the world’s longest commercial route, demonstrating unmatched versatility and reliability. It is the world’s fastest-selling engine for widebody aircraft, with over 2000 engines sold till date.

The Trent XWB offers leading performance and noise levels along with a 15 per cent fuel consumption advantage over the first generation of Trent engines. It is currently certified to operate on a 50 per cent (SAF) blend, and has been proven to be compatible with 100 per cent SAF for the future.

Chris Davie, Senior Vice President, Customers – Asia Pacific, Rolls-Royce, said that India is a significant market for Rolls-Royce, and they are committed to supporting the dynamic growth of the civil aviation sector in the region.

“As airlines in India continue to expand both domestic and international air connectivity, we see strong potential for our Trent family of engines in addressing the requirements of the medium- and long-haul segments. Our team will be present at the Wings India show to familiarise customers with the versatility of these engines,” he said.

Kishore Jayaraman, President-India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said that Rolls-Royce’s focus on bringing advanced engine technology together with advantages of sustainability and reliability is aligned with the country’s vision for the future of the aviation sector.

“We have proudly played a role in the growth of a strong aerospace ecosystem in India encompassing supply chain, engineering and service delivery capabilities, and remain committed to building on this legacy to support the sector’s evolving needs. This is an exciting time for Rolls-Royce, and we look forward to tapping opportunities and forging new partnerships in this market,” he said.

Last year, Rolls-Royce received a significant order for Trent XWB engines from Air India for its new A350 fleet of aircraft.

The company has a strong aerospace ecosystem in India with strategic local partnerships, two joint ventures, a robust supply chain, a rich talent pool, engineering capability, digital solutions and service delivery capabilities.

This includes a strong supply chain partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) for manufacturing around 300 parts for the Trent XWB engine, as well as several high-precision components for other Rolls-Royce civil aerospace engines, in India.

Rolls-Royce also has a joint venture with HAL that is today a top-tier supplier for the company, manufacturing over 160 parts for various civil aerospace engines.

The growing Indian civil aviation market may also find interest in the newest member of the Trent family, the Trent 7000 engine created specifically for the Airbus A330 neo, which has delivered exceptional reliability since it entered into service.

Well-suited for medium to long-haul flights, the Trent 1000 specifically designed and optimised to power the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, has surpassed 17 million in-service flying hours since it entered into service in 2011.

Its latest version is the TEN which stands for Thrust, Efficiency and New technology, reflecting the enhancements it delivers – more thrust and better fuel burn, enabled by new technology.

