scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Russia-linked new malware can cause electric power disruption globally

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 26 (IANS) Cyber-security researchers have spotted a new Russia-linked malware that is designed to cause electric power disruption via attacking critical infrastructure systems and electric grids.

Mandiant identified the malware, dubbed as CosmicEnergy, that can cause electric power disruption by interacting with devices such as remote terminal units (RTUs) that are commonly leveraged in electric transmission and distribution operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Analysis into the malware and its functionality reveals that its capabilities are comparable to those employed in previous incidents and malware, which were deployed in the past to impact electricity transmission and distribution,” the researchers noted in a blog post.

The team believes CosmicEnergy poses a plausible threat to affected electric grid assets.

The new malware was possibly developed by either Rostelecom-Solar or an associated party to recreate real attack scenarios against energy grid assets.

“It is possible that the malware was used to support exercises such as the ones hosted by Rostelecom-Solar in 2021 in collaboration with the Russian Ministry of Energy or in 2022 for the St. Petersburga¿s International Economic Forum (SPIEF),” the report informed.

While its capabilities are not significantly different from previous malware families, its discovery highlights several notable developments in the operational technology (OT)A threat landscape.

“The discovery of new OT malware presents an immediate threat to affected organisations, since these discoveries are rare and because the malware principally takes advantage of insecure by design features of OT environments that are unlikely to be remedied any time soon,” said the researchers.

The organisations in this field should take mitigating actions against CosmicEnergy to preempt in the wild deployment and to better understand common features and capabilities that are frequently deployed in OT malware, they suggested.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kailash Kher loses cool at Khelo India function
Next article
Ford signs pact with Musk to bring Tesla charging into its EVs
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US