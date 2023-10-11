scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Russian module on ISS experiences leak, astronauts safe: NASA

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Oct 11 (IANS) The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are safe after the Russian module on the orbiting lab recently experienced a leak, NASA has said.

The agency said its flight controllers at Johnson Space Center in Houston observed flakes emanating from one of two radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) at approximately 1 p.m. EDT on Monday.

This was confirmed by NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli who saw the flakes from the cupola windows. The crew was then asked to close the shutters on US segment windows as a “precaution against contamination”.

“The crew aboard station was never in any danger,” the agency said.

Roscosmos confirmed that the observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted to the outside of the module.

“The temperature at the MLM is comfortable,” Russian officials wrote on Telegram (translation provided by Google). They also said there are no changes to operations, experiments or crew exercise periods.

The radiator was originally delivered to the space station on the Rassvet module during space shuttle mission STS-132 in 2010. It was later transferred to the Nauka during a Roscosmos spacewalk in April.

“The primary radiator on Nauka is working normally, providing full cooling to the module with no impacts to the crew or to space station operations,” NASA said, adding that it will continue to investigate the cause of the leak.

The Nauka leak is the latest in a string of ISS Russian equipment coolant escapes in recent months.

As per the Roscosmos, the last two incidents were likely due to micrometeoroid impacts. However, Harvard-Smithsonian space analyst Jonathan McDowell said he suspects there is a “systemic” problem.

“You’ve got three coolant systems leaking — there’s a common thread there. One is whatever, two is a coincidence, three is something systemic,” McDowell was quoted as saying to The Guardian.

–IANS

rvt/svn

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Dev Aditya of ‘Mann Sundar’ faced the camera for the first time
Next article
'I would love to do roles which have shades of grey,' says Varun Sharma
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US