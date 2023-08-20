scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon

By Agency News Desk

Moscow, Aug 20 (IANS) Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has said that its Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it ran into “unspecified trouble”, the media reported on Sunday.

While entering a pre-landing orbit, the spacecraft ran into unspecified issues and “spun into an uncontrolled orbit”, reports Mirror.

Earlier, the spacecraft encountered an “abnormal situation” as it was preparing to transfer to its pre-landing orbit to the moon.

“During the operation an emergency occurred on the space probe that did not allow it to perform the manoeuvre in accordance with the required parameters,” Roscosmos said in a statement on Saturday.

The Luna-25 entered the moon’s orbit on Wednesday.

Luna-25 took off atop a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Vostochny launch facility in Russia at 2.10 a.m. Moscow time (4.40 a.m. IST) on August 11, TASS news agency reported.

Russia’s last lunar mission, Luna-24 was launched in 1976, during the former Soviet Union period.

With Luna-25, Russia aimed to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole.

Moreover, Luna-25 was slated to touch down around the same time, and in the same general area, as India’s Chandrayaan 3 probe, which launched on July 14 and arrived in lunar orbit on August 6.

Media reports quoted Roscosmos as saying that the Luna-25 will not impede Chandrayaan-3, as the two missions will land on different areas. It added that there was enough space on the Moon for everyone.

Meanwhile, the US space agency NASA also plans to establish one or bases near the moon’s south pole by the end of the 2020s, via its Artemis programme.

Luna-25 is expected to reach the Moon’s orbit on August 16 before landing on August 21.

–IANS

shs/prw

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samuel L Jackson celebrates 43rd wedding anniversary with wife LaTanya
Next article
Bournemouth sign United States captain Adams from Leeds on five-year deal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India's Anahat Singh wins gold in U-17 category at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Technology

YouTube introduces live chat, key plays features to NFL Sunday Ticket

News

Leonardo DiCaprio is open to producing a live action adaptation of anime film 'Akira'

News

Sonali Bendre, Kedar Shinde reminisce about bygone days on 'IBD 3',

Sports

Bournemouth sign United States captain Adams from Leeds on five-year deal

Fashion & Lifestyle

Samuel L Jackson celebrates 43rd wedding anniversary with wife LaTanya

Technology

YouTube Music for Wear OS now lets users browse songs in playlist, albums

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nimrat Kaur spotted at airport; gives heartwarming a hug to her mother

Sports

Mumbai Half Marathon 2023: Chhagan Bombale retains men’s title, Haryana’s Bharti wins women’s event

Technology

Meta's Threads loses steam, hovers around 10 mn users only

Sports

Football: FIFA World Cup the 'best four weeks', says Australia captain Kerr

Fashion & Lifestyle

Adele reveals quitting coffee was harder, it gave her horrible migraines

Fashion & Lifestyle

Hailey Bieber has a girl's night out with BFFs, shares about her life 'lately'

News

Michael Cera recalls his casting as Allan in 'Barbie', says it was 'a very last minute'

Sports

Sports Minister hails rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh for obtaining Paris Olympic quota

Technology

Google Voice users can now manage incoming calls across individuals, groups

Sports

Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi guides Inter Miami to title with penalties win on Nashville

Technology

Nissan recalls over 236K small cars over steering control issue

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US