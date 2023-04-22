scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

S.Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

South Korean carmakers' global market share inched down in 2022 from a year earlier due largely to weaker sales in China and Russia

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 22 (IANS) South Korean carmakers’ global market share inched down in 2022 from a year earlier due largely to weaker sales in China and Russia, industry data showed. Local automakers accounted for 7.3 per cent of vehicle sales in the world’s eight major markets last year, down from 7.7 per cent in 2021, according to the data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).

Hyundai Motor and Kia are South Korea’s two biggest carmakers, with three other smaller rivals — GM Korea, Renault Korea Motors and KG Mobility, formerly SsangYong Motors — operating in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Their share was the fifth largest in the world. The eight markets are the United States, Europe, China, India, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), reports Yonhap news agency.

Last year’s drop was led by sinking sales in China and Russia amid escalating geopolitical risks, KAMA said.

Local carmakers’ share of the Chinese market slumped to 1.6 per cent last year from 2.4 percent a year earlier, with that of the Russian market shrinking to 17.8 per cent from 22.7 per cent.

Their portion of the Indian market also edged down to 21.3 per cent from 22.3 per cent over the cited period.

But they reported gains in other markets, with their share of the American market rising to 10.7 percent from 10 percent.

European companies posted the highest market share of 25.8 per cent, followed by Japanese carmakers with 25.3 per cent, Chinese firms with 19.5 percent and U.S. automakers with 18.4 per cent.

China became the world’s third-largest car seller in 2022 for the first time, overtaking their U.S. rivals.

The data also showed the global electric vehicle market soaring 43.4 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier, despite sluggish overall vehicle sales.

Europe took up the biggest share of the world EV market at 46.3 per cent, followed by China with 31.2 per cent and the U.S. with 12.3 per cent.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
AIFF makes amendments in regulations on status and transfer of players
Next article
Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC biz takes a beating
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Yan's brace leads Dalian Pro to flying start in Chinese Super League

Technology

Google may soon introduce generative AI into its advertising business

News

Nandish Sandhu's character in 'Jubilee' was 'challenging but rewarding'

Technology

Tim Cook meets Sunil Mittal, software developers, photographers

News

Taylor Swift reportedly blames Joe Alwyn for leaking their split news

Sports

Australia name squad for World Test Championship final, Ashes

Technology

SpaceX's giant Starship rocket explodes after launch

Sports

Palmeiras make winning start to Brazilian Serie A title defense

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

Sports

BWF extends ban on Russian, Belarusian players from competing in its international events

Sports

From selling fish to becoming masseur of I-League champs, Ganesh Dalui has come a long way

Technology

China to track food, grocery delivery boys via chips in bikes

News

Homi Adajania was 'never familiar with the Saas-Bahu genre'

News

Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes delivery boy as he tries taking selfie with actor

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Catching is an issue of concern in IPL 2023 (IANS column)

Technology

Musk threatens to sue Microsoft over 'illegally using Twitter data'

Technology

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents

News

‘Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar announced

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US