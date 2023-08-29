scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

S.Korean ministry signs MoU with Samsung, SK hynix on chip packaging

By Agency News Desk
S.Korean ministry signs MoU with Samsung, SK hynix on chip packaging
S.Korean ministry signs MoU with Samsung, SK hynix on chip packaging

Seoul, Aug 29 (IANS) The South Korean industry ministry said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and other chip firms to cooperate on technology development for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Under the MOU, the government and chipmakers agreed to work together to secure leading technologies in advanced semiconductor packaging and to nurture companies in the final steps of semiconductor manufacturing, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The agreement was signed by the two South Korean chip giants, as well as LG Chem Ltd., several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test firms and fabless companies, reports Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean government is pushing for new research and development projects in the advanced packaging field and the system semiconductor sector to lead the global market.

Advanced packaging requires state-of-the-art technologies, and it is gaining momentum as the next technological breakthrough in line with the growing demand for multifunctional devices.

–IANS

na/

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tech Mahindra, Google join hands to launch GenAI powered Email 'amplifAIer'
Next article
Igor Stimac names 23-member squad for 49th King's Cup
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US