scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

S.Korean President meets MIT scholars to discuss digital, bio tech

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to discuss cooperation on digital and bio technologies.

By Agency News Desk

New York, April 29 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to discuss cooperation on digital and bio technologies.

Yoon, who was on a state visit to the United States, met with Anantha Chandrakasan, dean of the MIT School of Engineering, Professor Robert Langer, co-founder of Moderna, and James Collins, professor of biological engineering, among others.

“It’s significant that I came to Boston right after my trip to Washington,” Yoon said, referring to the first leg of his state visit marking the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance, reports Yonhap news agency.

“Our alliance does not stop at defense and security, but this kind of creative and innovative cooperation on science and technology is a new domain of our alliance,” he said.

Yoon explained he believed it would make a big difference to see and learn for himself where the two countries can work together and create synergies in the areas of cutting-edge science and technology, bioscience, artificial intelligence and other digital technology.

Later in the day, Yoon led the Korea-U.S. Cluster Round Table and discussed cooperation between the two countries in cutting-edge industry clusters.

Boston is known as a biotechnology cluster and is home to global pharmaceutical companies, research labs and major institutions, including MIT and Harvard University.

The roundtable was attended by representatives from LabCentral, which fosters startups in biotechnology, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Dynamics, and investment companies and hospitals.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar's blazing 51 not out propels Gujarat to seven-wicket win over Kolkata
Next article
Megna Mukherjee: Spending a day on set with Sourav Ganguly was an amazing experience
This May Also Interest You
News

Tushar Lall shares his experience of giving background music for 'Dancing On The Grave'

Sports

IPL 2023: Gurbaz's scintillating 81, Russell's 34 carries Kolkata to 179/7 against Gujarat

Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's fifty in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 32 runs

News

Bob Odenkirk joins 'The Bear' Season 2 in a guest role

Sports

Dortmund drop points at relegation threatened Bochum in Bundesliga

Technology

Razorpay launches payment reconciliation service for buyers, sellers on ONDC

Sports

Gavaskar, Harbhajan, Irfan Pathan hail Ajinkya Rahane's selection for WTC Final

News

‘Raazi’ actor Vikas Shukla will reunite with Vicky, Meghna in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif fans speculate that she is pregnant!?

News

Isha Talwar enjoys playing harmonium with Dimple Kapadia on the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'

News

Sushmita Sen resumes filming for ‘Aarya’ Season 3 in Jaipur

Sports

It's a new game and we have to start from zero once again: Odisha FC's Clifford Miranda

Sports

Jason Roy fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings look strong because of players like Sam Curran, says Harbhajan Singh

Sports

Kohli-Faf du Plessis' batting form will keep RCB in good stead in IPL 2023: Imran Tahir

Sports

Hooda to visit Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers

Sports

Multiple countries interested in hosting 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Technology

Most Indian consumers want new phone series not to be more than 5-10% costlier

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US