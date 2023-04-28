scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

SaaS platform Kapture CX announces to double headcount, expand customer base

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) SaaS-based customer experience platform Kapture on Friday announced hiring plans across multiple positions and departments with a core focus on the South-East Asia (SEA), the Middle East, the US and India.

Presently, the company has a workforce of more than 200 employees and plans to double the headcount in the next 12-18 months.

Kapture CX said it recorded remarkable growth at 100 per cent YoY which has played an instrumental role in driving revenue.

“We expect to grow at a similar clip going forward as well and are excited at the opportunities that we see in the future,” said Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-founder and CEO of Kapture CX.

The company is expanding into core verticals and is going deeper with customers in solving complex challenges.

“The last few years have been incredible for us and we have witnessed exponential growth across geographies. Our focus is now to evolve into a more structured organization that’s prepared for the planned growth in the coming years,” said Kamath.

Kapture CX is deployed by more than 1,000 customers across 18 countries.

Additionally, it is expanding its customer base in the SEA, Middle East and USA and also focusing on core market development activities and planned for expansion in the third/fourth quarter of FY24.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Hour-long endoscopic procedure may eliminate need for insulin for diabetes
This May Also Interest You
Fashion & Lifestyle

Halsey says her breast milk is her 'best skincare ingredient'

Technology

Now book hotels on MakeMyTrip with zero payment

Sports

You'll only realise how much he's missed when he goes: Morgan on Dhoni

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India U-17 Women face Myanmar in Round 1 Qualifiers decider

News

Khushi Dubey performs a dance sequence in one take with Zayn Ibad Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya steps up immunisation to tame killer diseases

Health & Lifestyle

Covid driving telemedicine, RPM market growth: Report: Report

Sports

'She still wants me to join Army or get a govt job': I-League winner Lhungdim yet to impress his mother

Sports

Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'reply with message' feature within call notifications

Health & Lifestyle

World's first 'gene silencing' Alzheimer's drug shows promise

Technology

Musk should give my Blue check mark to charity: Stephen King

Technology

Sundar Pichai bets big on infusing AI in Google Search engine

Sports

'Wrestlers must get justice', demands Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

News

Papon to score music for Assamese film ‘Sati Sadhani’

Health & Lifestyle

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

Health & Lifestyle

Erdogan cancels scheduled programmes over health problem

Health & Lifestyle

Medical devices policy aims to make India one of top 5 global suppliers: AiMeD

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US