Salesforce launches ‘Slack Sales Elevate’ to help firms boost productivity

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, August 2 (IANS) Enterprise software major Salesforce on Wednesday launched ‘Slack Sales Elevate’, which will help companies boost productivity and transform the way sales teams work together and win.

Slack Sales Elevate is built on Slack’s platform and powered by their Salesforce data. Priced at $60 per user per month, Slack Sales Elevate is available now to Slack Business+ plans and above, and Professional, Enterprise and Unlimited Sales Cloud editions.

“Bringing Sales Cloud into Slack and providing new sales productivity tools and automations in Slack helps sellers save time and access the right people and information to make better decisions,” Rob Seaman, SVP of Product at Slack, said in a statement.

“A Slack-based approach to selling will make it easier than ever for Sales Cloud customers to focus on the work that matters: working with customers and closing deals,” he said.

Moreover, the company said that Slack Sales Elevate natively integrates Sales Cloud to help boost productivity by allowing sellers to update the pipeline, see real-time data, and act on notiﬁcations directly in Slack.

Features such as AI-generated templates, AI-powered workflows, support for additional Salesforce records (like Accounts, Cases, Contacts and Leads), and record-mapped channels will be available in the future.

Slack Sales Elevate gives the entire sales team – from reps to managers and sales operations – the right tools and automation in the context of their conversations so they can — focus on what matters most with a personalised sales home, keep the entire team aligned on deal movements with instant account updates, close deals faster with AI-powered workﬂows, and drive eﬃcient, eﬀective processes at scale with best practices, according to the company.

–IANS

shs/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
