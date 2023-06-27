scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Salesforce launches 'Starter' for MSME businesses in India

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Enterprise software major Salesforce on Tuesday announced the launch of Salesforce ‘Starter’ for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) businesses in India.

Starter is customer relationship management (CRM) that includes sales, service and email outreach tools in one suite, helping companies get started — so they have the tools to improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and drive revenue

“SMBs are the backbone of any economy and faster adoption of digital technologies has helped them remain resilient in the face of adversity,” said Arun Parameswaran, MD – Sales and Distribution, Salesforce India.

“Businesses of all sizes are increasingly seeking ways to remove complexity from their employees’ ability to get work done and create space for higher-value work. We are excited with the impact that Salesforce Starter can create for small and medium sized businesses in India, driving productivity, efficiency and cutting costs while deepening customer relationships and delivering business success,” he added.

According to the company, Salesforce Starter combines the usability, flexibility, and security that companies need to scale their business faster and enable companies to improve ROI, and it’s all in a single suite with helpful guides for customers to set up and go live.

In addition, the company said that Starter will help businesses by offering simplified signup, guided onboarding, and a new checkout flow that makes it easier to bring more users into Salesforce.

Starter includes built-in Einstein AI for Activity Capture to automatically help keep email and calendar info up-to-date.

Companies can also enable users to view and act on unified customer data across a suite of sales and service applications.

–IANS

shs/prw/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Akshay Oberoi undergoes shocking fitness transformation
Next article
DeepMind's next AI system to eclipse OpenAI's ChatGPT
This May Also Interest You
Technology

DeepMind's next AI system to eclipse OpenAI's ChatGPT

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes shocking fitness transformation

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad to host opener, India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 (Ld)

Fashion n Lifestyle

Abdu Rozik shares cute picture with Shehnaaz Gill

News

‘Dumb Money’ trailer out now

Technology

Databricks acquires generative AI platform MosaicML for about $1.3 bn

Technology

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones

Sports

As long as players are fit, Pakistan have chance of doing well in WC, says Wasim Akram

Technology

Launcher faces software glitch, loses another vehicle after lift off

Sports

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Ba11sy Trichy signs khiladix.com as title sponsor

Technology

Samsung to launch M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery on July 7

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says ‘Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj’ and Abhishek Malhan blushing

News

Karuna Pandey says her ‘Pushpa Impossible’ role has changed female representation

News

After ‘Ghungroo’, Hrithik and Vaani to ignite the stage in UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’

Technology

India-US partnership to turbocharge innovation in emerging tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (IANS Interview)

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt feels Aaliya Siddiqui plays the victim card

News

TDP demands thorough probe into death of Jr NTR’s fan

News

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, Fatima Sana Shaikh donates vegan biryani to 1,000 people in Delhi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US