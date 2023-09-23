scorecardresearch
Salesforce to acquire AI customer service startup Airkit.ai

Enterprise software major Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Airkit

Enterprise software major Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Airkit.ai, a creator of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer service applications and experiences to expand AI capabilities. Following the acquisition, Airkit.ai will become a subsidiary of Service Cloud and will be led by Adam Evans, Co-Founder and CTO of Airkit.ai.

Adam was the Co-Founder and CTO of RelateIQ before it was acquired by Salesforce in 2014 and became a key component of Sales Cloud Einstein.

“The future of customer engagement will be powered by a new set of AI-driven customer experiences,” Bill Patterson, EVP & General Manager of C360 Applications at Salesforce, said in a statement.

Airkit.ai empowers Fortune 500 and fast-growing businesses to create flexible, omni-channel customer engagement apps and AI-powered customer service agents.

The addition of Airkit.ai to Salesforce will also assist the Service, Sales, Marketing, and Commerce teams in moving more quickly into the future of customer engagement in the AI era.

“In the world of Generative AI, it’s clear we need new types of experiences that provide opportunities to transform the engagement experience,” said Adam Evans, Airkit.ai Co-founder and CTO.

Meanwhile, Salesforce has announced the new AI-powered platform “Einstein 1” for customer companies that will give them the ability to safely connect any data to build AI-powered apps with low-code and deliver entirely new CRM experiences.

The company also said that the new Einstein 1 Data Cloud is natively integrated with the Einstein 1 Platform, so customers can connect any data to create a unified profile of their customers and infuse AI, automation, and analytics into every customer experience.

