Same-sex couple also faced higher intimate partner violence during Covid

By Agency News Desk

New York, April 8 (IANS) Not just opposite sex and heterosexual couples but lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people also experienced episodes of heightened intimate partner violence during the Covid-19 pandemic, a study has shown.

Nearly one in five LGBTQ people reported intimate partner violence in their current romantic or sexual relationship, which increased following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the study published in the Journal of Gay and Lesbian Social Services.

“To date, most programmes on intimate partner violence focus on opposite sex and heterosexual couples,” said Perry N Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers University’s School of Public Health and senior study author.

“However, same-sex couples are different in terms of partner dynamics, and thus interventions need to address these differences,” Halkitis added.

The study also found those in the southern US were more likely to report an increase in intimate partner violence frequency and that intimate partner violence was associated with greater severity of depressive symptoms.

The findings support calls for increased intimate partner violence-related resources available for and tailored to the needs of LGBTQ people, particularly during times of national crisis.

“Intimate partner violence interventions need to address that LGBTQ people are not monolithic in terms of many factors, including environments in which they live,” said Halkitis.

–IANS

na/prw/svn/

