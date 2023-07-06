scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung announces pre-reserve for next-gen foldables in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) South Korean giant Samsung on Thursday said that consumers can pre-reserve its next generation of foldable devices.

Customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s next generation foldable devices by paying Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart or by visiting Samsung’s stores and leading retail outlets.

According to the company, pre-reserved customers will get benefits worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of Samsung’s next generation of foldable devices that will be unveiled globally on July 26.

“A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side. The event is scheduled to be held on July 26 in Seoul, Korea, a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation,” it added.

The company confirmed last month it will be announcing next-generation foldables, which means that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be unveiled.

Since the introduction of the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, Samsung has been continuously enhancing its foldable phones and innovating the consumer experience.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Instagram Threads hits 30 mn users, Twitter CEO says ‘we are often imitated’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Instagram Threads hits 30 mn users, Twitter CEO says ‘we are often imitated’

Technology

ISRO's 13 jinx persists? Chandrayaan-3 launch fixed for July 14

News

'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' to bring stormy romance with Kunal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi

News

Rebecca Romijn reveals why she chose to stay silent on alleged sexual harassment by 'X-Men' directors

News

Arijit Singh to croon new version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from 'Gadar 2'

Technology

Google releases fix for 3 actively exploited bugs for Android

News

'Indiana Jones' actress Karen Allen says she found the final chapter of Indy and Marion Ravenwood bittersweet

News

'India's Got Talent 10' slated to premiere on July 29

News

Scent of memories: Mohit Dagga is a proud owner of over 100 perfumes

News

Director and producer are most 'crucial' for Vidya Balan while choosing a film

News

Mozez Singh concludes shoot of documentary on the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh

News

Jasleen Royal’s ‘Sang Rahiyo’ was shot in her home with ‘a bunch of friends’

News

Tom Cruise on what drives him to do death-defying stunts in ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’

Technology

iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report

Technology

Nothing introduces Ear (2) Black with 2 unique features in India

Technology

Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%

News

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is among the most memorable experience of my life: Nyra Banerjee

News

‘I don’t follow rat race, I believe in direct communication,’ says Pooja Bhatt on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US