scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung digital lending platform has brought financial inclusion in India: JB Park

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, July 25 (IANS) The ‘Make in India’ digital lending platform called Samsung Finance+ has made it easy for millions of Indian consumers afford their favourite smartphones and empower themselves amid the digital transformation the country is going through, according to JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia (India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka).

Launched in 2019, Samsung Finance+ has driven smartphone business worth over $1 billion (by the end of 2022).

Park’s vision in India was to democratise technology, which is not possible without providing affordability to the consumers.

“India is fast moving on digitally empowering its citizens and affordability is a very important part in driving the adoption of technology. Every consumer has a different income level but if you spread your payment over say 24 months, and you don’t need to pay anything upfront, then the game changes,” Park told IANS here.

To serve the Indian market better, Samsung has several affordability options and one of the key offers is that customers can get a 5G smartphone for just Rs 44 per day or Rs 1,320 a month.

Samsung led the India market in 5G smartphone shipments last year and the company aims to do about 75 per cent of its smartphone business through 5G devices this year.

“I set foot in India for the first time some 13 years ago and since then, I have seen so many changes. I am amazed at how fast India has changed digitally through smartphones,” Park added.

Samsung Finance+ was launched as the world’s first digital lending platform with instant offers for Galaxy smartphone buyers.

The platform was developed in India at the Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), where engineers worked closely with the Samsung India team to assess consumer requirements and design the features of the platform.

The entire engineering, design and development of this platform was done out of SRI-B. With Samsung Finance+, consumers with no credit history can also avail loans to buy Galaxy smartphones.

In its fifth year now, Samsung Finance+ has reached 70,000 stores, driving a smartphone business worth over $1 billion.

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event is set to take place on July 26 in South Korea, during which it will unveil new foldables along with other devices.

(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play
Next article
Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic

Sports

WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play

Sports

Hard work, strict training regime reason for Para-archers’ historic campaign in Pilsen World championships

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army dominate Durban Qalandars, maintain top spot in table

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Italy's Ceccon wins men's 50m butterfly; China wins men's 100m breaststroke (round-up)

Sports

UTT Season 4: Ayhika stuns World No.26 Lily as Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 11-4 (Ld)

Sports

WI v IND: Play on Day 5 to resume from 10:45 pm IST, remaining two sessions to be of two hours each

Health & Lifestyle

DGCI okays AstraZeneca drug for treatment of heart failure in adults

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches of Asian Games due to on-field outburst fine: Report

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes win close-fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

Sports

UTT Season 4: India's Ayhika shocks Lily in Dabang Delhi v U Mumba thriller

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Karnataka HC stays BAI circulars warning players from playing in 'unrecognised' events

Health & Lifestyle

RSV vax market estimated to surpass $9 billion by 2029: Report

Sports

Harare Hurricanes skipper Morgan talks of how Zimbabwe cricket will benefit from Zim Afro T10

Health & Lifestyle

Statin therapy may lower risk of heart diseaes in people with HIV: Study

News

Jackie Shroff: Loyal fans of big stars like Shah Rukh Khan reflects true beauty of theatrical experience

News

Jimmy Shergill-starrer 'Choona' earlier had darker tone, reveals composer Dhruv Ghanekar

News

Dono: Launch of a director and two fresh faces à la ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US