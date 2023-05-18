Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS, Nightography feature in India this month

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Samsung is geared up to launch a premium Galaxy F series smartphone called Galaxy F54 later this month that will offer flagship camera features, making it the most premium F series smartphone launch by the South Korean giant in the country.

Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that Galaxy F54 will come with super-steady OIS as well as a new ‘Astrolapse’ feature for photography enthusiasts.

Galaxy F54 is tipped to get Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature, enabling consumers to take great pictures in low-light conditions.

The device will add to Samsung’s portfolio of premium 5G smartphones and will help the company consolidate its 5G leadership in the country.

Galaxy F54 is likely to come with Super AMOLED+ display and Android 13 OS out of the box, according to sources.

Samsung launched the F series smartphones in 2020 to target young Indian consumers. The F series smartphones sell on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail channels.

In March, the company launched Galaxy F14 5G with a segment-only 6000mAh battery in India at a starting price of Rs 12,990.

Galaxy F14 5G supports 13 bands for super-fast 5G connectivity. It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display providing users with an immersive viewing experience. The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry-free.

–IANS

na/