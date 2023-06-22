scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera to be priced under Rs 20K

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, set to be launched in early July in India with a 50MP camera and 120Hz Super AMOLED display, is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000, industry sources said on Thursday.

Touted as one of the South Korean company’s biggest mid-segment offering ahead of the festive season, Galaxy M34 5G will come with an array of premium features targeting the young consumers, sources told IANS.

Galaxy M34 5G will sport a 50MP camera with advanced features for low-light photography.

It’s also expected to come with super steady OIS hardware, so that consumers can take great videos on the move.

Galaxy M34 5G is likely to come with 120Hz Super AMOLED display and segment-leading 6000 mAh battery, the sources added.

With the launch of Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung is likely to have a formidable line-up of premium mid-range smartphones in India this year.

Launched in 2019, the India-specific M series is designed for the millennial and Generation Z consumers.

The success of Galaxy M series has helped Samsung emerge as the top smartphone maker in the country.

The latest addition is also set to help the South Korean company consolidate its 5G leadership in the country.

