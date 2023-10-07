Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to arrive around Rs 50K in India this week

Samsung is set to launch its premium Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in India this week that is likely to be priced around Rs 50,000, according to industry sources. Galaxy S23 FE will feature Samsung’s flagship Nightography or Night Mode feature that enables users to take great photos, even in the dark.

The smartphone has IP68 certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection for enhanced durability and will be powered by Samsung’s flagship processor for great gaming experience, sources told IANS on Monday.

Galaxy S23 FE will retail on Amazon, Samsung.com and also across retail stores, likely at a net effective price of Rs 50,000.

The smartphone will be Samsung’s biggest bet to attract customers looking to buy a premium smartphone during the festive season.

The aggressive pricing is likely to help the company win over premium customers during festive sales.

Samsung’s FE or Fan Edition debuted in 2020 as a premium smartphone with most-loved Galaxy innovations at an accessible price point. Galaxy S23 FE will likely carry forward the legacy of the Galaxy S23 series.

Galaxy FE series has done well in the Indian market and analysts expect strong demand for Galaxy S23 FE if the pricing is done right.

With the introduction of Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung will have a formidable line-up of premium smartphones in India this year, helping the company consolidate its market share in the premium segment.