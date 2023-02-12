Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seamlessly elevates your work-life balance

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Every industry boast about its flag-bearer product line and when it comes to a trustworthy premium Android experience, Samsung Galaxy S series has redefined the peak performance for millions. In India, the newly-launched Galaxy S23 series is being lapped up by its lovers like never before.

According to the company, it received bumper pre-booking for its newly-launched Galaxy S23 series in India, with 1,40,000 units worth Rs 1,400 crore being pre-booked in the first 24 hours which is a record for its flagship device portfolio.

The company saw 2X demand for the locally-manufactured Galaxy S23 series from last year, especially for the S23 Ultra model.

What makes Galaxy S23 Ultra — that offers 200MP camera with amazing zoom capabilities, 8K 30 fps videography tools, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, real-time raytracing, AI-driven adaptive performance mode, and vapour chamber cooling for gamers — so special?

Let us dig deeper into a device that promises ultimate creative control and customisation for its users.

In a Samsung Galaxy first, Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision.

It uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once.

Since selfie cameras are more important than ever to how we communicate today, the Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and the first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

With this, selfies will never be the same again.

The Expert RAW app, available exclusively on the device, enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG — no bulky camera equipment is required.

Users can experiment with Multiple exposures photo art or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with Astrophoto settings.

Low-light or in situations that would normally create a blur, you will find that videos are stable with doubled optical image stabiliser (OIS) angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The front camera has Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low-lighting conditions.

The Dual Pixel, autofocus technology, also ensures 60 per cent faster focus from the front camera.

Recording videos also feels more cinematic with enhanced 8K video at 30 frames per second with a wider angle.

For creators and gamers, Samsung and Qualcomm optimised the experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most powerful and efficient platform ever.

Meanwhile, on the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra, a 5000mAh battery powers a larger camera than Galaxy S22 Ultra without increasing the device’s size.

Galaxy S23 Ultra comes ready to support real-time ray tracing as it comes to the mobile gaming mainstream.

You will be able to see noticeably more lifelike renderings of scenes, thanks to technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light.

Its vapour chamber, now bigger, keeps gaming marathon going on for intense gamers.

On the display front, Galaxy S23 Ultra’s expansive 6.8-inch edge display with a reduced curvature creates a larger and flatter surface area for the best visual experience.

The unique Enhanced comfort feature will allow you to adjust colour tones and contrast levels, lessening eye strain from screen time at night.

The device is also climate-friendly. Samsung has increased its use of recycled materials from six internal components in Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It also has a wider variety of recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone, including pre-consumer recycled aluminium and glass and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, PET bottles and water barrels.

The device offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering durability for long-term use.

Galaxy S23 Ultra (12/256GB) in three colours — green, phantom black and cream — begins from Rs 124,999.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S23 Ultra can get Galaxy Watch4 LTE Classic and Galaxy Buds2 at a special price of Rs 4,999, effectively saving more than Rs 43,000 on these two devices.

Conclusion: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an outstanding Android device that will elevate your overall smartphone experience to a whole new level.

Once you buy it or upgrade to it, you will immediately feel as if this smartphone has seamlessly integrated with your scheme of things in life, without any fuss or extra effort.

–IANS

na/