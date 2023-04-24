scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S24 may use EV tech to boost its battery: Report

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 24 (IANS) Samsung will reportedly use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is about 10 months away now.

Samsung’s SDI division, responsible for battery research and development, is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing stacked batteries to their smartphone business, reports GSMArena.

Unlike a change to the chemical composition of the battery, this innovation involves rearranging the cells within the battery, resulting in a higher energy density, which in turn, will allow for a greater capacity of the battery to fit within the same volume, potentially extending the battery life of Samsung’s future smartphones.

The Elec first reported the news.

Audi’s Q8 e-tron used similar tech to fit a 114kWh battery inside, the report said.

While smartphone batteries operate under significantly different conditions than electric vehicle power packs, the report suggests there can be a 10 per cent increase in density.

Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming flagship series ‘Galaxy S24’.

According to a Twitter leaker, smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series will not use an Exynos SoC anywhere in the world, reports SamMobile.

Therefore, the S24 series will likely be similar to the latest S23 series and is expected to come packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
ARM developing in-house chip to compete with industry giants: Report
Next article
Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

News

For Jeet if acting is his destiny, cricket is his love

News

'Illusion' is inspired by Guru Randhawa's childhood crush

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane, Conway, Dube fifties propel Chennai to top of table with 49-run win over KKR (Ld)

Technology

Tata Nexon EV catches fire, company blames 'headlamp replacement' for incident

Technology

SpaceX's Starship successfully launched on first orbital test flight (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj's terrific four-fer helps RCB beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs

News

Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists develop mini-heart sized 0.5 mm in lab

Health & Lifestyle

Over 1 in 3 Americans live in areas with unhealthy air quality: Report

News

Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge

Sports

Golf: Top stars to battle for Rs 1 crore prize purse in Ahmedabad Open

Health & Lifestyle

Mass gatherings are Covid superspreaders: KGMU Experts

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Harpreet, Jitesh knocks propel Punjab Kings to 214/8 against Mumbai Indians

News

Sheehan Kapahi takes football training for his role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Sports

Super Cup: Not many would have given us a chance, says coach Miranda after Odisha FC reach semis

Technology

'I wish more Indian kids, including girls, learn coding early,' says Tim Cook

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant spreading in US

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US