Samsung Galaxy Watch's new feature to allow users stream live video

San Francisco, Jan 20 (IANS) Samsung has said that it is bringing more smart home features to Galaxy Watch devices, which will enable users to view live feeds from home and doorbell Ring and Nest cameras on their smartwatches.

Ring camera owners can also use the two-way intercom feature from their Galaxy Watch, reports Engadget.

The company first brought Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem in early 2021.

Moreover, users will soon be able to control a broader range of devices, such as smart air purifiers, thermostats, and blinds, from their wrists, according to the report.

This builds on existing Galaxy Watch support for TVs, air conditioners, lights and other devices.

Further, the company said that the users won’t need to open the SmartThings app to control their smart home devices.

They can swipe right from the watch face to access those functions, said the report.

However, Samsung didn’t reveal exactly when the update will be available.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to release a human assistant robot named ‘EX1’ this year.

The company said that it sees robots as “a new growth engine”.

“We plan to release a human assistant robot called EX1 within this year,” said Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics.

–IANS

shs/vd