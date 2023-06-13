scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 13 (IANS) Samsung has collaborated with Google to bring optimised Google applications to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched next month, the media reported.

These optimised apps include Google Maps, Messages and YouTube, reports SamMobile.

Users will be able to text, watch videos and look up directions without having to unfold the smartphone.

It will make users’ life a lot simpler because they are some of the most frequent activities users perform on phones.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a unique Google Maps interface that will allow users to look up directions without needing to unfold the smartphone.

Since the first Galaxy foldable phone was released, Google and Samsung have worked closely together to optimise the Android operating system (OS) and apps, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean tech giant will bring the dust resistance feature to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones.

Also, it was rumoured that the company will use the teardrop hinge design for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices.

–IANS

aj/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
