Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be more durable than Z Flip 4: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 26 (IANS) Samsung’s upcoming Z Flip 5 smartphone will reportedly be 50 per cent more durable than the previous Z Flip 4.

The information came from the tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who also claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with 30 per cent improved Flex Mode and 45 per cent improved design than its predecessor, reports SamMobile.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 3.4-inch cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x primary screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, the Z Flip 5 will likely feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The tipster also said that the Z Flip 5 smartphone will come with a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup with Gorilla Glass DX protection for the camera sensors.

The new phone will also likely feature a 10MP selfie camera, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 3,700mAh battery, 25W fast wired charging and an IPX8 rating for water resistance, the report said.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

The Z Flip 5 is expected to come in eight colours — Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum and Yellow. And, the Blue, Platinum and Yellow versions will likely be online-exclusive.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
