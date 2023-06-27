Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's real-life look leaked

San Francisco, June 27 (IANS) Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone’s real-life look image has leaked online.

Leaker @Tech_Reve posted, “what appears to be a Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a case to help keep the design a secret,” reports 9To5Google.

According to the leaked image, Z Flip 5 comes with a bigger cover display, folder icon-shape and always-on mode.

Moreover, there are two cameras under the cover display and an LED flash.

The fingerprint sensor and button layout are the same as its predecessor, and there is a hinge that closes fully flat and without a gap.

Meanwhile, tipster Ahmed Qwaider claimed that Z Flip 5 will be 50 per cent more durable than the previous Z Flip 4.

The tipster also mentioned that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with 30 per cent improved Flex Mode and 45 per cent improved design than its predecessor.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

