Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may come in 3 online-exclusive colours

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 19 (IANS) Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphones’ colours leaked ahead of the launch scheduled for next month, which revealed that Z Fold 5 will come in three online-exclusive colours.

The company will likely bring some online-exclusive colours for its next-generation foldable devices, reports SamMobile.

According to tipster Buliga David Cristian, the Z Fold 5 will be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black — and three online-exclusive colours — Blue, Coral and Platinum.

The Z Flip 5 is expected to come in eight colours– Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum and Yellow. And, the Blue, Platinum and Yellow versions will likely be online-exclusive.

Moreover, the tech giant is expected to bring a Bespoke version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The tipster further mentioned that the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Graphite — while the Watch 6 Classic will come in two colours — Black and Platinum (or Silver).

Also, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to come in two colours — Cream and Graphite.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

