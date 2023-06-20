scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may cost $1,699

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 20 (IANS) Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is expected to be priced at $1,699, a media report said.

The expected $1,699 price of the Z Fold 5 is $100 less than the launch price of the Z Fold 4, reports Gizmochina.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary display and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED cover display, both screens offering support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Also, it might feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens in the triple-camera setup on the back.

Talking about the front, the device is expected to feature a 12MP front camera, the report said.

The Z Fold 5 smartphone will likely be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black — and three online-exclusive colours — Blue, Coral and Platinum.

It was also rumoured that the company was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

